U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,036.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,641.75
    +17.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -0.24 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1300
    +0.9220 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,199.97
    +70.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.28
    +13.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Insights on the Fiberglass Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Composite Materials Across Numerous Industries to Reduce Carbon Footprints Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fiberglass Market

Global Fiberglass Market
Global Fiberglass Market

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberglass market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.83% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Fiberglass refers to a reinforced plastic material made from glass fibers that are embedded in a resin matrix. It is widely available in the form of glass wool, direct and assembled roving, yarn, chopped strand, flattened sheets, etc.

Fiberglass is lightweight, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant, durable, and provide high electrical insulation. It is widely adopted over conventional materials, such as aluminum and steel, based on its improved energy-efficiency and ecological sustainability. As a result, fiberglass finds extensive applications across diverse industries, such as construction, automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, etc.

Fiberglass Market Trends:

With the rising environmental concerns, there is an increasing demand for lightweight composite materials across numerous industries for reducing carbon footprints. Moreover, the growing construction of smart infrastructures is also propelling the adoption of fiberglass for controlling overheating and maintaining the room temperature.

In line with this, several government bodies across the globe are increasingly investing in the sustainable development of green and energy-efficient buildings, thereby catalyzing the demand for fiberglass. Additionally, the rising number of refurbishment and remodeling activities has led to the replacement of conventional building materials with fiberglass in floor coverings, walls, windows, panels, etc., to provide better insulation and enhanced structural stability.

Apart from this, a significant growth in the renewable energy sector is further bolstering the product demand for manufacturing various electrical equipment to harness clean and safe energy sources, such as wind and tidal.

Moreover, the expanding automotive industry along with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also augmenting the usage of fiberglass in body panels, panel assemblies, wheelhouse assemblies, battery boxes, front fascia, etc. Besides this, fiberglass is continuously replacing metal-based alternatives in pipes, tanks, subsea systems, etc., across the water treatment and oil & gas sectors. All of these-above mentioned factors will continue to drive the global market for fiberglass in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.), Braj Binani Group, China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.), Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Knauf Insulation, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation), Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.) and Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fiberglass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fiberglass market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the glass product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the glass fiber type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fiberglass market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$11.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$15 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fiberglass Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Glass Product Type
6.1 Glass Wool
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Direct and Assembled Roving
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Yarn
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Chopped Strand
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Glass Fiber Type
7.1 E-Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 A-Glass
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 S-Glass
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 AR-Glass
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 C-Glass
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 R-Glass
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Resin Type
8.1 Thermoset Resin
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Thermoplastic Resin
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Composites
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Insulation
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Construction
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Wind Energy
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Aerospace and Defense
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Electronics
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Asahi Fiber glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Braj Binani Group
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 China Jushi Co. Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Knauf Insulation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.9 Owens Corning
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axv0pt

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.