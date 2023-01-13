U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Insights on the Fiberglass Pipes Global Market to 2027 - Significant Rise in the Oil and Gas Industry Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market
Global Fiberglass Pipes Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberglass pipes market size reached US$ 4.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.63% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Fiberglass pipes are composite material-based pipes manufactured by combining glass fibers, fillers, and polyester resins. They exhibit various properties, such as durability, cost-effectiveness, chemical inertness, and resistance to corrosion. They offer long product life, high modulus of electricity, and excellent tensile property and efficiency at extreme temperatures.

They are widely used in water treatment and distribution, chemical, sewage, and irrigation applications. Fiberglass pipes are also considered suitable for carrying high corrosion materials, acids, and biological liquids. At present, fiberglass pipes find extensive applications across oil and gas, chemicals, and agriculture sectors due to their high strength-to-weight ratio.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the oil and gas industry. Fiberglass pipes are widely employed in the extraction, processing, refining, and distribution processes due to their superior flow characteristic and exceptional performance under extreme pressures and high-capacity loads.

Additionally, the integration of computer-aided designing (CAD) technology and the introduction of new production processes, such as dual helical filament binding and four-axis helical winding methods, are supporting the market growth. These advancements assist in reducing production time and improving specifications with higher accuracy.

Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in metallurgy sewage facilities, wastewater treatment plants, industrial effluent treatment plants, and other such establishments to improve sanitary conditions and industrial sewage management is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, rising construction activities have significantly facilitated the demand for lightweight and durable pipelines in commercial and residential complexes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including increasing investments by several governments in water and waste management systems, extensive infrastructural development activities, and widespread product adoption in the chemical industry, are anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd, Enduro Composites Inc., Fibrex Corporation, Future Pipe Industries, Graphite India Limited (The Emerald Company Ltd.), Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l., Hubei Apex Technology Co. Ltd., Nov Inc., Russel Metals Inc and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fiberglass pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fiberglass pipes market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the production process?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fiberglass pipes market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$4.37 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$6.07 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fiberglass Pipes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type
7.1 E-Glass
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 T-Glass/S-Glass/R-Glass
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Production Process
8.1 Centrifugal Casting
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Filament Winding
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Pultrusion
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Material
9.1 Polyester
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Polyurethane
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Epoxy
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Oil & Gas
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Chemicals
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Sewage
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Irrigation
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Amiblu Holding GmbH
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Enduro Composites Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Fibrex Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Future Pipe Industries
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Graphite India Limited (The Emerald Company Ltd.)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Hubei Apex Technology Co. Ltd.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Nov Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Russel Metals Inc
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55le4u



CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


