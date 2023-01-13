Insights on the Fiberglass Pipes Global Market to 2027 - Significant Rise in the Oil and Gas Industry Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Fiberglass Pipes Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiberglass pipes market size reached US$ 4.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.63% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Fiberglass pipes are composite material-based pipes manufactured by combining glass fibers, fillers, and polyester resins. They exhibit various properties, such as durability, cost-effectiveness, chemical inertness, and resistance to corrosion. They offer long product life, high modulus of electricity, and excellent tensile property and efficiency at extreme temperatures.

They are widely used in water treatment and distribution, chemical, sewage, and irrigation applications. Fiberglass pipes are also considered suitable for carrying high corrosion materials, acids, and biological liquids. At present, fiberglass pipes find extensive applications across oil and gas, chemicals, and agriculture sectors due to their high strength-to-weight ratio.



Fiberglass Pipes Market Trends:



The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the oil and gas industry. Fiberglass pipes are widely employed in the extraction, processing, refining, and distribution processes due to their superior flow characteristic and exceptional performance under extreme pressures and high-capacity loads.

Additionally, the integration of computer-aided designing (CAD) technology and the introduction of new production processes, such as dual helical filament binding and four-axis helical winding methods, are supporting the market growth. These advancements assist in reducing production time and improving specifications with higher accuracy.

Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in metallurgy sewage facilities, wastewater treatment plants, industrial effluent treatment plants, and other such establishments to improve sanitary conditions and industrial sewage management is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, rising construction activities have significantly facilitated the demand for lightweight and durable pipelines in commercial and residential complexes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including increasing investments by several governments in water and waste management systems, extensive infrastructural development activities, and widespread product adoption in the chemical industry, are anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd, Enduro Composites Inc., Fibrex Corporation, Future Pipe Industries, Graphite India Limited (The Emerald Company Ltd.), Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l., Hubei Apex Technology Co. Ltd., Nov Inc., Russel Metals Inc and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company.



