U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.59
    -86.44 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,702.63
    -529.03 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.18
    -377.72 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.40
    -40.41 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.58
    -0.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.4300 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,837.97
    -722.29 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.52
    -84.70 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.26
    -50.02 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Insights on the Fibre to the X (FTTX) Global Market to 2026 - Rising Need for Internet Connectivity Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market (2021-2026) by Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is estimated to be USD 13.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21. 67 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.27%.

The factors such as constant demand for faster application performance, improvement of interactivity in devices, increased data transfer capability, faster data transfer speed, reduced busy signals, support multiple concurrent sessions, stream videos faster have increased the demand for higher bandwidth. These factors have prompted the demand for the Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market. The increasing use of fiber for cloud computing and the rising demand for triple and quad-play services will increase the market further. However, some factors, such as time, cost, and complexity in infrastructure, may hinder market growth.

The increasing need for internet-enabled devices and Internet connectivity is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

The Global Fibre to the X (FTTX) Market is segmented further based on Architecture, Distribution Network, Product, Vertical, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF, Commscope, Corning, DuPont, Fujikura, Fiberx, Transform - X, Huawei, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Acceleration in Demand of Higher Bandwidth
4.1.2 The Growing Use of Fiber for Cloud Computing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Time and Cost Required in the Installation
4.2.2 The Complexity of Fiber Deployment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The Growing Need for Internet-Enabled Devices
4.3.2 Rising Need for Internet Connectivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Management of Post Fiber Deployment

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Architecture
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fiber to the Premises/Home/Building (FTTP/FTTH/FTTB)
6.2.1 Fiber to the Desktop (FTTD)
6.2.2 Fiber to the Office (FTTO)
6.3 Fiber to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet (FTTN/FTTC/FTTK)
6.4 Fiber to the Antenna (FTTA)

7 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Distribution Network
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passive Optical Network (PON)
7.3 Active Optical Network (AON)

8 Global Fiber to the X (FTTx) Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Optical Line Terminal (OLT)
8.3 Optical Network Terminal/Unit (ONT/ONU)
8.4 Optical Splitter
8.5 Others

9 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Telecommunications
9.2.2 Railway
9.2.3 Energy & Power
9.2.4 Others
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Malls
9.3.2 Offices
9.3.3 Others
9.4 Residential

10 Global Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alfocom Technology
12.2 Allied Telesis
12.3 AT&T
12.4 BASF
12.5 CenturyLink Fiber Gigabit
12.6 Commscope
12.7 Corning
12.8 Crown Castle Fiber
12.9 DuPont
12.10 EarthLink Fiber
12.11 Fiberhome
12.12 Fiberx
12.13 Frontier Communications
12.14 Fujikura
12.15 Furukawa Electric
12.16 Hengtong
12.17 Huawei
12.18 Johns Manville
12.19 Owens Corning
12.20 PacTech
12.21 Prysmian
12.22 Sumitomo Electric
12.23 Sun Telecommunication
12.24 Transform - X
12.25 YOFC

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nig9p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-fibre-to-the-x-fttx-global-market-to-2026---rising-need-for-internet-connectivity-presents-opportunities-301457194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • How to resign from a job you just started

    It can take a while to adjust to a new job. But sometimes you know right away that you’ve made a big mistake. Maybe the issue is a micromanaging boss. Or maybe it’s a job that feels very different from what was advertised.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Is Target a Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022?

    Target (NYSE: TGT) has an impressive history of dividend payments. Sales and profits have surged as Target was deemed an essential retailer and allowed to stay open while non-essential businesses were forced to close. What follows is a closer look at Target's business prospects and its ability to sustain the excellent streak of dividend growth.

  • ETH Could Drop Lower as the Percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit Declines

    Ether could record further losses in the short term as the percentage of Ethereum addresses currently in profits declines.

  • 10 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best global stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Global Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are optimistic that global markets will continue to rise in 2022, as they did the previous year. According to Refinitiv data published […]

  • U.S. manufacturing 'has an identity crisis,' expert explains as industry job growth slows

    "It's not your father or mother's dirty, dark and dangerous manufacturing anymore. It's really a high tech world out there with no jobs getting less technical."

  • Why Alphabet Soared by 65.3% in 2021

    The Nasdaq Composite index gained 22.2% last year by comparison, so Alphabet's stock surge was nearly triple the magnitude of the rise of the technology-heavy index. Alphabet is the parent company of Google, one of the most used internet search engines in the world. Alphabet also owns video-sharing site YouTube and operates a cloud service called Google Cloud.

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Climate change threatens the ski, snowboard, and winter sports industry

    Conditions for winter sports aren't a guarantee. Global warming means less predicable snow in different places.

  • Omicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories

    When Michael Tamasi got to his office Monday after the holiday shutdown, he found nine workers at his small factory were absent — either because they had COVID-19 or had been exposed and were trying to get tested. The latest wave of the health crisis, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, has forced airline cancellations, closed stores, curbed output at meat processing plants, and shut classrooms across the U.S. The surge is exacerbating an already tight labor market and forced government health officials to curb how long it says workers need to isolate once they’re infected.

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.