Insights on the FinTech Global Market to 2026 - Growing Adoption of Non-Bank Option to Manage Money is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FinTech Marketplace: Technologies, Applications, and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comparative analysis between legacy financial systems and emerging FinTech solutions including disruption, potential benefits, and challenges. The report evaluates the evolving FinTech market ecosystem including start-ups, banks, investment companies, insurance companies, and non-financial organizations. The report analyzes the global impact of FinTech and the outlook for specific regions. The report provides forecasts for the period 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

  • The global FinTech market will reach $190 billion by 2026, growing at 13.7% CAGR

  • The software segment the largest segment with 45% of the total global market share

  • The digital payments segment the largest solution with 92% of the total global market

  • USA, UK, China, Germany, and India are the largest countries in the global FinTech market

  • The Americas is the largest region with a 73% of the total global FinTech investment market

Financial Technology (FinTech) represents a combination of financial services with Information Technology (IT) that is disruptive to the incumbent financial system as it transforms financial services including enhancements to existing areas as well as entirely alternative solutions. For example, the legacy financial system is under serious threat from emerging technologies, such as Blockchain, to eliminate the need for intermediary trust agents for payment clearing and settlements.

FinTech enabled services include peer-to-peer money transfers, lending services, online payments, and mobile payments. Financial organizations can develop solutions in-house, partner with FinTech solution providers, or acquire them. Apart from operational issues and/or user experiences, CAPEX and OPEX factors greatly impact these decisions.

There is a high degree of interest in FinTech from the investment community as well as major corporations such as Google, Intel, Salesforce, and many more. The banking industry is also starting to embrace FinTech solutions to establish distribution channels and to fend off competition from third parties. In 2020, the total investment was more than $105 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 FinTech Market Overview
2.1 Financial Technology
2.2 The Impetus for FinTech
2.3 FinTech Landscape
2.4 FinTech Company Types
2.4.1 Money Transfer
2.4.2 Equity Funding
2.4.3 P2P Lending
2.4.4 Mobile Payments
2.4.5 Trading Platforms
2.4.6 Other Services
2.5 FinTech Categories
2.5.1 Digital Payments
2.5.2 Business Finance
2.5.3 Consumer Finance

3.0 FinTech and Big Data
3.1 Current State of Big Data in FinTech
3.2 FinTech Big Data Initiatives
3.2.1 FinTech CRM and Real-time Response
3.2.2 FinTech and Predictive Analysis of Customer Behavior
3.2.3 FinTech and Mass Customization
3.2.4 FinTech and Fraud Prevention
3.3 FinTech Big Data Market Opportunity: Streaming Data in Finance

4.0 FinTech Ecosystem
4.1 Hardware and Infrastructure
4.2 Financial Institutions
4.3 Government
4.4 Entrepreneurs
4.5 Application Providers
4.6 Consulting and Service Providers
4.7 Security Solutions Providers
4.8 Cloud and Big Data Analytics Providers
4.9 Investment Groups
4.10 Social Network
4.11 B2B2C Distribution Channel
4.12 Cash-in/out Mechanisms
4.13 Business Models
4.14 Collaborative Innovation
4.15 Crowdfunding Platforms
4.16 Competitive Landscape: Banks vs. OTT Players

5.0 FinTech Market Drivers
5.1 Digitization in Traditional Banking Sector
5.2 Algo Banking
5.3 Rise of Mobile Banking
5.4 Rise of the FinTech Start-Up Ecosystem
5.5 Rise of Data-Driven Banking
5.6 Rise of the Crowdfunding Economy
5.7 Rise of Web-Based Financial Services
5.8 Growing Adoption of Non-Bank Option to Manage Money
5.9 Use of Machine Learning and Big Data to Control Payment Fraud
5.10 Increasing Patterns of M&A Transactions
5.11 Changing Patterns of Consumer Behavior
5.12 Blockchain Technology
5.13 Rise of E-commerce
5.14 Rise of mPoS Payments

6.0 FinTech Market Challenges

7.0 FinTech Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
7.1 FinTech Investment Outlook 2021 - 2026
7.1.1 Global Bank IT Investment
7.1.2 Global FinTech Investments
7.1.3 Global FinTech Investment in Software, Hardware, Security and Consulting
7.1.4 Global FinTech Investment: Retail vs. Business Finance
7.1.5 Global FinTech Market by Region
7.1.6 Global Banking Internal FinTech Investment
7.1.7 Global FinTech Deals 2020 - 2028
7.1.8 Global FinTech Funding by Investor Type
7.2 FinTech Users 2021 - 2026
7.2.1 Global FinTech Users
7.2.2 Global FinTech Users by Usage Category
7.2.3 Global FinTech Users by Income Bracket
7.2.4 Global FinTech Users by Age Group
7.2.5 FinTech Users by Geographic Region
7.2.6 FinTech Adoption of Digitally Active Users
7.2.7 Reason for FinTech Popularity
7.2.8 FinTech Usage Growth Obstacles
7.3 FinTech Market Dynamics
7.3.1 Impact of FinTech on Bank and Value Chain Partners
7.3.2 Bank Readiness to Address Digital Challenges
7.3.3 Bank Strength to Combat Digital Challenges including FinTech
7.3.4 Global Bank Revenue Risk from Digital Disruption including FinTech
7.3.5 FinTech Start-up Exits

8.0 Digital Industry and Payment Initiatives
8.1 Google
8.2 Facebook
8.3 Apple
8.4 PayPal
8.5 Square
8.6 Bitcoin
8.7 SocietyOne
8.8 Amazon Payments
8.9 Stripe
8.10 Samsung Pay
8.11 Alibaba
8.12 Western Union
8.13 Amex, MasterCard and Visa
8.14 Lending Club
8.15 Financial Innovation Now
8.16 Stellar

9.0 Bank Initiative Analysis
9.1 Goldman Sachs
9.2 Barclays
9.3 Santander
9.4 HSBC
9.5 UBS
9.6 BBVA
9.7 Citi
9.8 American Express
9.9 Wells Fargo
9.10 JPMorgan Chase

10.0 Regional Initiatives
10.1 Pioneer Zone
10.1.1 USA
10.1.1.1 Silicon Valley
10.1.1.2 New York
10.1.2 UK
10.1.2.1 London
10.2 Emerging Areas
10.2.1 Europe
10.2.1.1 Dublin
10.2.1.2 Berlin
10.2.2 Asia
10.2.2.1 Singapore
10.2.2.2 Hong Kong
10.2.3 Middle East
10.2.3.1 Tel Aviv
10.2.4 Australia
10.3 Government Initiatives

11.0 FinTech Case Studies
11.1 SocietyOne
11.2 Tyro Payments
11.3 Reinventure
11.4 Australasian Wealth Investments
11.5 Billfloat
11.6 L2C Inc
11.7 PayNearMe
11.8 Kabbage
11.9 Fraud Detection and Prevention
11.10 CashMetrics: Finance Management Service
11.11 Enhancing Customer Support
11.12 Data-Driven Client Acquisition
11.13 Fighting Against Money Laundering

12.0 FinTech Companies and Solutions
12.1 Developments with Select Players
12.2 Acorns
12.3 Addepar
12.4 Affirm
12.5 Algomi
12.6 Alphasense
12.7 Adyen
12.8 Avant
12.9 Betterment
12.10 Braintree
12.11 C2FO
12.12 Chain.com
12.13 Circleup
12.14 Credit Karma
12.15 Digit
12.16 Earnest
12.17 Equityzen
12.18 Estimize
12.19 Fundbox
12.20 Fundera
12.21 Fundrise
12.22 Hello Wallet
12.23 IEX
12.24 Kensho
12.25 Level Money
12.26 Learnvest
12.27 Money.net
12.28 Motif
12.29 Nav
12.30 Personal Capital
12.31 Plaid
12.32 Premise Data
12.33 Prosper
12.34 Quantopian
12.35 R3CEV
12.36 Ripple
12.37 Riskalyze
12.38 Robinhood
12.39 Simple
12.40 SOFI
12.41 Transferwise
12.42 Trueaccord
12.43 Trueex
12.44 Vouch
12.45 WealthFront
12.46 WorldRemit
12.47 XAPO
12.48 Xignite
12.49 Zenefits
12.50 ZestFinance
12.51 China Rapid Finance
12.52 Lufax
12.53 OnDeck
12.54 Dwolla
12.55 Moven
12.56 Ally
12.57 Capital One 360
12.58 Vanguard
12.59 Fidelity
12.60 Charles Schwab
12.61 Allstate
12.62 Oscar
12.63 Metromile
12.64 Azimo
12.65 Klarna
12.66 Number26
12.67 Atom Bank
12.68 LendingRobot
12.69 Coinbase
12.70 Angellist
12.71 Securekey
12.72 Kickstarter
12.73 CrowdCube

13.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
13.1 Recommendations to Develop Sound FinTech Ecosystem
13.1.1 Supportive Business Market
13.1.2 Strong Regulatory and Government Support
13.1.3 Adequate Access to Capital and Funding at Every Stage of Business
13.1.4 Focus on Creating Financial Expertise Locally
13.2 Recommendations for Banks and Other Financial Institutions
13.3 Recommendations for FinTech Companies
13.4 Recommendations for Government
13.5 Recommendations for Investment Community

14.0 Appendix: Historical FinTech Investment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73sr15

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


