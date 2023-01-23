Insights on the Flow Cytometry Global Market to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Medical Ailments, Such as HIV-AIDS and Cancer Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow cytometry market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.51% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Flow cytometry refers to a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology that is used in the analysis of the cells or micelles that are usually suspended in a fluid using a laser beam.
This technique aids in subclassifying cell types and detecting residual levels of disease through probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. Fluorescent probes, such as bisoxonol, can bind to proteins present on the cell membrane to facilitate the identification of various stages of cell injuries or necrosis.
This technique also aids in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for chromosome analysis, cancer diagnosis, protein expression and diagnosis of diseases and hematological malignancies.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as HIV-AIDS and cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The diagnosis of these diseases requires toxicity testing and an accurate, rapid and sensitive prognosis technique, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth.
Furthermore, the widespread adoption of stem cell therapy is also enhancing the utilization of flow cytometry. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of this technique in immunophenotyping, cell sorting, cell proliferation assays and intracellular calcium flux is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the integration of flow cytometry devices with artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, along with the advent of advanced methods, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global flow cytometry market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global flow cytometry market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global flow cytometry market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flow cytometry market?
5. What is the breakup of the global flow cytometry market based on the product and service?
6. What is the breakup of the global flow cytometry market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global flow cytometry market based on the application?
8. What is the breakup of the global flow cytometry market based on the end-user?
9. What are the key regions in the global flow cytometry market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global flow cytometry market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flow Cytometry Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product and Service
6.1 Instruments
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reagents and Consumables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Software
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Services
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Oncology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Drug Discovery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Stem Cell Therapy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Organ Transplantation
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Hematology
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academic and Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Enzo Life Sciences Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Luminex Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Merck KGaA
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sony Biotechnology Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Sysmex Partec GmbH
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
