Insights on the Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology North American Market to 2031 - by Type, Application and End-user

Research and Markets
·8 min read

The North America Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market

The North America Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market
The North America Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market
The North America Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America for the period, 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America. Key players operating in the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in the region have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in North America Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market Report

  • What is the revenue forecast for the fluoroscopy navigation technology market in North America in terms of revenue for the period 2021-2031?

  • How would various dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends affect the market?

  • What is the market size and estimation for the fluoroscopy navigation technology market across countries: U.S. and Canada?

  • Which country market is poised to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment is projected to generate considerable revenue in 2031 and which application segment will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: U.S. and Canada Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Canada Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology Market business models and Licensing models (based on effort)
5.2. Overview of Fluoroscopy Navigation Technology - markers, registration/time, etc.
5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)
5.4. Technological Advancements
5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
5.6. Fluoroscopy vs. Orthopedic Navigation Technology
5.7. Fluoroscopy use in the Primary Anterior THA, Primary Posterior (complex) THA, and Revision THA in U.S. and Canada
5.8. Overview of Orthopedic Navigation Technology
5.9. Fluoroscopy Navigation Market shares Vs. other navigation tech (procedures and market shares)
5.10. C-arm use in Spine procedures in U.S. and Canada

6. U.S. Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. 2D Fluoroscopy System
6.3.2. 3D Fluoroscopy System
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. U.S. Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Trauma & Extremities
7.3.2. Knee Surgery
7.3.3. Hip Surgery
7.3.4. Others

8. U.S. Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

9. Canada Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
9.3.1. 2D Fluoroscopy System
9.3.2. 3D Fluoroscopy System
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

10. Canada Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings / Developments
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
10.3.1. Trauma & Extremities
10.3.2. Knee Surgery
10.3.3. Hip Surgery
10.3.4. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

11. Canada Fluoroscopy Navigation Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
11.1. Introduction & Definition
11.2. Key Findings / Developments
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
11.3.1. Hospitals
11.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.3.3. Others
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

12. Competition Landscape
12.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Stryker
12.2.1.1. Company Overview
12.2.1.2. Company Financials
12.2.1.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
12.2.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2.2. Company Financials
12.2.2.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.3. Smith+Nephew
12.2.3.1. Company Overview
12.2.3.2. Company Financials
12.2.3.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.4. DePuy Synthes
12.2.4.1. Company Overview
12.2.4.2. Company Financials
12.2.4.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.5. Orthogrid
12.2.5.1. Company Overview
12.2.5.2. Company Financials
12.2.5.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.6. Medtronic plc
12.2.6.1. Company Overview
12.2.6.2. Company Financials
12.2.6.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.7. Radlink
12.2.7.1. Company Overview
12.2.7.2. Company Financials
12.2.7.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.8. Intellijoint Surgical
12.2.8.1. Company Overview
12.2.8.2. Company Financials
12.2.8.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.9. Siemens Healthineers
12.2.9.1. Company Overview
12.2.9.2. Company Financials
12.2.9.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.10. Brainlab
12.2.10.1. Company Overview
12.2.10.2. Company Financials
12.2.10.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.10.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.11. Fiagon
12.2.11.1. Company Overview
12.2.11.2. Company Financials
12.2.11.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.11.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.12. GE Healthcare
12.2.12.1. Company Overview
12.2.12.2. Company Financials
12.2.12.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.12.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.13. MicroPort Scientific Corporation
12.2.13.1. Company Overview
12.2.13.2. Company Financials
12.2.13.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.13.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.14. OrthoAlign
12.2.14.1. Company Overview
12.2.14.2. Company Financials
12.2.14.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.14.4. SWOT Analysis
12.2.15. Orthokey Italia SRL.
12.2.15.1. Company Overview
12.2.15.2. Company Financials
12.2.15.3. Growth Strategies
12.2.15.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icqmms

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


