Insights on the Fly Ash Global Market to 2027 - Increase in the Application of Environment-friendly Products is Driving Growth

Global Fly Ash Market

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fly ash market was valued at US$5.482 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$8.204 billion by 2027.



Fly ash, also known as pulverised fuel ash, is a very fine powder with spherical particles smaller than 50 microns that are supplied to the chimney by an electrostatic precipitator or other particulate filtering equipment from coal-fired power plants. This product is produced in enormous quantities by various thermal power plants, and its disposal has become one of the biggest environmental concerns.

A few years ago, this material was thought to be of extremely low value and could only be used for landfills. Its application as a pozzolanic addition in cement has proven to be a significant discovery. In the United States, this ash is used as a replacement for conventional materials in more than half of the concrete produced today. The aforementioned aspect is expected to provide further momentum to the market in the long run.



The growing demand for fly ash from the construction sector throughout the world is a key factor in the global fly ash market. Furthermore, growing urbanisation is a factor driving market expansion, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Another factor for global market growth is the application of fly ash in agriculture and water treatment.

Demand for fly ash is increasing in Portland cement and concrete, bricks and blocks, road building, and agricultural operations, which is likely to be a significant driver of the market. However, the harmful properties of fly ash in market abstinence are damaging and stifle market growth. Despite the COVID-19 shutdown, pollution from coal fly ash was widespread in India, according to new research by the Legal Initiative for Forests and Environment (LIFE) and the Health Energy Initiative (HEI).



Fly ash is composed of oxides such as Al O SiO CaO and Fe O and thus has piqued the interest of low-cost material manufacturers such as glass-ceramics, ceramics, and glass materials. The fundamental need for manufacturing is the temperature activation of raw carbon fly ash at varied temperatures and co-reagents that direct the final shape of glass or ceramics. It is used in a 60:40 ratio with kaolinic clay to make ceramic tiles. This carbon product type, combined with high CaO content and smaller particle size, would reduce fire shrinkage in ceramics. The use of this product in ceramic tiles enhances its use and decreases landfill waste, as well as reduces the cost of raw materials in the tile business.



Due to rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market throughout the projected period. The demand for fly ash is rising as a result of various governments' emphasising the environmental benefits of fly ash consumption. When compared to non-fly ash mixes, the use of fly ash allows for a low water-cement ratio for equivalent combinations. Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and India are investing more in fly ash infrastructure development since it is less permeable and emits less carbon dioxide, therefore contributing to lower emissions



Growth Factors

Increase in the application of environment-friendly products:

Cement is a substance that produces a lot of carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. One tonne of carbon dioxide emits one tonne of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Cement manufacturing accounts for 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions. This ash is abundant, and using it in cement can reduce carbon emissions by up to 25%-30%. . The market potential for fly ash bricks is projected to be driven by the endeavour to manufacture more environmentally friendly concrete by reducing the usage of cement by partially substituting the quantity of cement in concrete with by-products of material.



Restraints:

Poor quality of fly ash:

Product quality is critical, and it can have a detrimental impact on the concrete. Its main benefit is that it decreases permeability at a cheaper cost. However, its low quality might occasionally result in an increase in permeability. Some power plant fly ashes are suitable for concrete, whereas others cannot be modified sufficiently for use in concrete.

Furthermore, high carbon materials used in this product consume more water and may discolour the concrete. The use of high carbon content ash is advised in conjunction with the use of an air-entraining agent, which raises the cost of this ash and therefore challenges the market.



The Impact of COVID-19 on the Fly Ash Market:

COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on the market for fly ash. In the midst of the pandemic, the market for pine-derived chemicals is being restrained by a lack of activity by end-users. For instance, construction activities were halted for an indefinite time, which reduced the demand for fly ash for cement. On the other hand, continuous population expansion and increasing water treatment needs will increase the market for fly ash.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rm64k

