U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.25
    +44.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +1.60 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0385
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.78 (+8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0410
    -0.8600 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.44
    +295.98 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.85
    +9.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.44
    +41.42 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Insights on the Food Coating Ingredients Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Form, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food Coating Ingredients Market

Global Food Coating Ingredients Market
Global Food Coating Ingredients Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Coating Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food coating ingredients market reached a value of US$ 3.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.48% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Food coating ingredients represent a set of additives and substances added to the surface of food products to improve their texture, aroma, and flavor. They include oils, fats, seasonings, syrup, flour, chocolates, flavor enhancers, sugar, and batter as some of the common food coating ingredients.

They also aid in maintaining the nutritional profile and integrity of items, enhancing the quality of food products, changing surface gloss, and inhibiting moisture and lipid migration. Apart from this, food coating ingredients comprise nanoparticles and antioxidants, due to which they are extensively incorporated in nutritional bars, seafood, and confectioneries. At present, they are mainly available in solid and liquid forms.

Food Coating Ingredients Market Trends:

With the significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, there has been an increasing demand for healthy, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. This, in turn, has facilitated the adoption of food coating ingredients to improve the organoleptic properties of processed, bakery, fried, and consumer goods, which represents a prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the implementation of electrostatic coatings for enhancing the aroma, appearance, taste, and shelf-life of several food products by eliminating chemical reactions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the introduction of antimicrobial coatings to protect packaged items from spoilage and mitigate the growth of pathogens is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising health concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects of chemical additives have prompted manufacturers to uptake natural food coating ingredients, which is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer flavored-infused food coating ingredients, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$3.55 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4.89 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Associated British Foods plc, Bowman Ingredients, Buhler Holding AG, Cargill Incorporated, Dohler, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Marel, Newly Weds Foods Inc., Roquette Freres and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global food coating ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food coating ingredients market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global food coating ingredients market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Coating Ingredients Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sugars and Syrups
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cocoa and Chocolates
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fats and Oils
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Spices and Seasonings
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Flours
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Batter and Crumbs
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Dry
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Liquid
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Bakery
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Confectioneries
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Breakfast Cereals
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Snacks and Nutritional Bars
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Dairy Products
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Meat and Poultry Products
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Fruits and Vegetables
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Associated British Foods plc
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Bowman Ingredients
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Buhler Holding AG
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Dohler
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Ingredion Incorporated
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Kerry Group plc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Marel
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Newly Weds Foods Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Roquette Freres
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Tate & Lyle PLC
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5pf1s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .