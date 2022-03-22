Insights on the Food Service Pasta Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Foodservice Channel and Region

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food service pasta market reached a value of US$ 4,650.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5,922.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pasta refers to a type of Italian cuisine that is primarily prepared by using dough, vegetable oil, eggs, water, etc. The dough is kneaded in various shapes that are commonly known as spaghetti, penne, macaroni, fettuccine, etc. Food service pasta includes the sales of pasta that are prepared for immediate consumption or for takeaways and home deliveries. These pasta variants are widely available across full-service restaurants, social and commercial catering, quick service restaurants, cafes, etc. Some of the common food service pasta variants include dry, fresh, and frozen pasta.



The expanding foodservice sector, along with the rising trend of take-outs and home deliveries, is primarily driving the demand for food service pasta on a global level. Additionally, the increasing working women population, hectic consumer lifestyles, and changing dietary patterns are also propelling the adoption of on-the-go food consumption. In line with this, growing consumer preferences for hassle-free, nutritious, and hygienic food that is readily available, are further augmenting the market for food service pasta.

Moreover, the escalating number of food service outlets, including restaurants, pubs, cafes, etc., that have gained traction for casual dining and socializing, is acting as asignificant growth-inducing factor. These food service establishments also offer their customers with a wide variety of alternatives to customize their meals depending on their taste, budget, and dietary preferences. Furthermore, the growing prominence of specialized food service outlets that serve authentic pasta dishes is positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the rising adoption of online channels by several brick-and-mortar food chains for doorstep food delivery is also bolstering the demand for food service pasta. Additionally, numerous food service establishments are getting inclined towards ready-prepared systems, where the food is prepared onsite and kept frozen until required, and assembly-serve systems, where pre-prepared foods are purchased, stored, assembled, and served to the consumer. Moreover, the emergence of healthy pasta variants, such as organic, vegan, gluten-free, low-calorie, etc., across food service outlets is expected to drive the global market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Altoni Pasta, Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc., Barilla G. E R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company, Inc., Ebro Foods, S.A., F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, M. Dias Branco, MAKFA, Nestle, Pasta Foods, Pierino Frozen Foods, and TreeHouse Foods Inc.



