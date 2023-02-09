Insights on the Foot and Ankle Devices Global Market 2023 to 2029: Featuring 4Web Medical, Acumed, Anika Therapeutics and Arthrex Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore - Includes: Primary Ankle Replacement, Total Ankle Fusion, and 6 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for foot and ankle devices was valued at approximately $1.4 billion in 2022. Over the forecast period, it is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, reaching an estimated value of $2.3 billion.

The report suite on this market includes segments such as primary ankle replacement, total ankle fusion, midfoot fixation, bunion treatment, hindfoot device, foot digit implant, hammertoe device, and syndesmotic repair.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED:

The market report includes a wide range of data types to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global foot and ankle device market.

These include: unit sales, average selling prices, market value and growth trends, forecasts until 2029 and historical data dating back to 2019.

Additionally, the report also includes market drivers and limiters for each segment, competitive analysis with market shares for each segment, recent mergers and acquisitions, procedure volumes, company profiles, product portfolios, and SWOT analyses for top competitors, as well as an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

GLOBAL FOOT AND ANKLE PROCEDURE NUMBERS

The MedCore report offers in-depth analysis of procedure numbers for various foot and ankle device markets, including primary ankle replacement, ankle fusion, midfoot fixation, bunion treatment, hindfoot fixation, foot digit implant, hammertoe correction, and syndesmotic repair. It provides a comprehensive overview of the current market trends, and offers valuable insights into the future of the foot and ankle device market.

GLOBAL FOOT AND ANKLE MARKET TRENDS

One of the key trends in the foot and ankle device market is the adoption of advanced technology such as digital surgery, robotics, and data insights to enhance patient outcomes. One notable example is the use of 3D printing technology to create customized orthopedic solutions that are tailored to the unique anatomical and clinical needs of each patient.

GLOBAL FOOT AND ANKLE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Overall, the top players in the global foot and ankle device market are Stryker, Arthrex, and DePuy Synthes. In 2022, Stryker emerged as the leading competitor, holding the highest market shares in various segments such as primary ankle replacement, total ankle fusion, midfoot fixation, bunion treatment, hindfoot device, foot digit implant, and hammertoe device markets.

MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Primary Ankle Replacement

Total Ankle Fusion

Midfoot Fixation

Bunion Treatments

Hindfoot Devices

Foot Digit Implants

Hammertoe Devices

Syndesmotic Repair

REPORT ATTRIBUTES:

Regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market size, market shares, market forecasts, growth rates, units sold, and average selling prices

Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 impact, market growth trends, limiters, competitive analysis, SWOT for top competitors, M&A, company profiles, product portfolios, FDA recalls, disruptive technologies, and disease overviews

Data Sources: Primary interviews with industry leaders, government physician data, regulatory data, hospital private data, import/export data, and internal database.

