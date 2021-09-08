U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.19
    -6.84 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,035.70
    -64.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.97
    -95.36 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.37
    -27.24 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    +0.98 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    -0.0390 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2370
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,437.67
    -476.42 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.70
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Insights on the Formwork System Global Market to 2028 - by Offering, Material Used and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formwork System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering and Material Used" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The formwork system market is expected to grow from US$ 5,552.33 million in 2020 to US$ 7,486.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during 2020-2028.

The advent of latest designs keeps encouraging the formwork manufacturers to roll out new and tailored solutions to fulfil the demand of abstract projects. The contemporary building system is getting dominated by ever-higher buildings and complex geometries. Therefore, success of such complex buildings relies on the efficiency of construction processes. With continuous technological developments, modular formwork systems are getting introduced with standardized component items and panels to lower the need of cutting material at site. Introduction of wireless temperature monitoring formwork system, fiberglass shuttering, tunnel formwork, concrete form lining formwork, and semi-system formwork are expected to propel the growth of the formwork system market in the coming years.

Based on materials used, the metal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global formwork system market during the forecast period. Steel and Aluminum formwork is an expensive formwork material; however, it has a multi reuse property. The steel formwork offers uniform and smooth surface finish to concrete surfaces. Bridges, dams, columns, tanks, sewer, chimneys, tunnel, and retaining wall are a few mass structures, which needs steel formwork as it keeps the structure stronger and safer. The steel formwork is becoming popular owing to properties such as strength, reuse, and durability for a longer period. Additionally, the steel formwork is completely moisture-proof/ waterproof and lower honeycombing effect, which further makes it ideal for circular/curved structures and over other material like timber.

The COVID-19 outbreak across the world is negatively impacting the growth of the formwork system market. The lockdowns and other restrictions restricted the activities in construction sector, which restrained the growth of the formwork system market. However, the ease of lockdown restrictions along with the rising emphasis on the effective restoration of the construction industry is expected to support the speedy recovery of the market during the post-lockdown period.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Formwork System market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Formwork System market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Formwork system Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Formwork system Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects Globally
5.1.2 Growing Scope of Wood Formwork Across the Globe
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Less Construction Projects in Underdeveloped Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growth in Construction Sector
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Advent of New Formwork Technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Formwork system - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Formwork system Market Overview
6.2 Global Formwork system Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Formwork System Market - By Offering
7.1 Overview
7.2 Formwork System Market, by Offering (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Solutions
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solutions: Formwork System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Service
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Service: Formwork System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Formwork System Market - By Material Used
8.1 Overview
8.2 Formwork System Market, by Material Used (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Wood
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Wood: Formwork System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Metal
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Metal: Formwork System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Formwork System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Formwork system Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Formwork system Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 South America

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Encofrados Alsina
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Brand Industrial Services, Inc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Doka GmbH
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 EFCO Corp
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 FORSA SA.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 MEVA Schalungs-Systeme GmbH
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 PASCHAL-Werk G. Maier GmbH
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 PERI GmbH
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Shandong Xingang Formwork Co., Ltd.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dcc6k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-formwork-system-global-market-to-2028---by-offering-material-used-and-geography-301371500.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • 3 Beaten-Up Stocks for Bargain Hunters

    Three stocks that have been falling in recent weeks that could be great buys today are Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR). Drugmaker Amgen is a relatively cheap stock to own today, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 (the average stock in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund is trading at 27 times its profits). During the first three months of the year, Amgen's revenue of $5.9 billion declined 4% year over year; the company blamed the poor results on the pandemic and patient visits being down.