U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.25
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,232.50
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.20
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.79
    +4.19 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +12.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.40 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.63
    -2.69 (-8.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7110
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,633.05
    -161.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.46
    -17.08 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,381.12
    -48.44 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Insights on the Fraud Detection and Prevention Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fraud detection and prevention market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Fraud detection and prevention refers to an automated solution used for identifying and preventing fraudulent activities. It relies on statistical data analysis techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the economic and reputational repercussions of scams. It is nowadays being integrated with state-of-the-art technology to minimize detection time and process transactions faster. As a result, organizations worldwide are adopting fraud detection and prevention solutions to process massive amounts of data and increase operational efficiency.

With the global expansion of business activities, a significant increase in the use of digital data and the rising risk of cybersecurity threats, organizations are facing numerous challenges to monitoring fraudulent activities in real-time manually. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the utilization of fraud detection and prevention solutions across the globe. These solutions enable organizations to predict conventional fraud tactics, cross-reference data through automation, continually monitor transactions and decipher sophisticated schemes.

Apart from this, the rising use of online banking services is promoting the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. These solutions help banks combat fraudulent activities, including money laundering, forging bank checks, and financing terrorist activities. Moreover, governing agencies worldwide are combining siloed data to catch tax fraud, predict intrusions, identify abnormal behavior, gather intelligence for law enforcement, and enhance border security. Furthermore, the growing popularity of e-commerce websites is increasing the risk of identity scams, which is anticipated to drive the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fraud detection and prevention market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fraud detection and prevention market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, application, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

  • Solutions

  • Services

Breakup by Application:

  • Identity Theft

  • Money Laundering

  • Payment Fraud

  • Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • Government and Defense

  • Healthcare

  • IT and Telecom

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Cybersource Corporation (Visa Inc.), DXC Technology Company, Experian plc, Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG and Total System Services Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fraud detection and prevention market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fraud detection and prevention market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fraud detection and prevention market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Identity Theft
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Money Laundering
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Payment Fraud
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Government and Defense
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Retail and E-Commerce
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ACI Worldwide Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BAE Systems
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cybersource Corporation (Visa Inc.)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 DXC Technology Company
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Experian plc
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Fiserv Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Global Payments Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 SAS Institute Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Software AG
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Total System Services Inc.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn8ewq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What China thinks of the global economic war against Russia

    China has long expressed its displeasure with what it calls the US’s “financial hegemony” and its corresponding ability to slap sanctions on foreign countries. Now, as the US and Europe hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Chinese officials, academics, and experts are grappling with the implications of the unfolding full-scale global economic and financial war. Officially, Beijing has opposed the use of sanctions against Russia, deeming them illegal, and counterproductive.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Plunges on Projection for Slowing Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged 22% in early trading on Thursday after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • Best Buy beats on profit, raises dividend 26%

    Best Buy Co. Inc. shares rose 1.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the electronics retailer reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations. The company posted net income of $626 million, or $2.62 per share, down from $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.73 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.72. Revenue of $16.365 billion was down from $16.937 billion and below the FactSet consensus for $16.598 billion. Comparable sales fell 2.3%, wider than the FactSet consens

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.