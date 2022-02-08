U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Insights on the Friction Pads Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Brake Parts, Brembo and ASK Automotive Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Friction Pads Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global friction pads market in order to accurately gauge its future growth.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global friction pads market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global friction pads market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global friction pads market, which aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global friction pads market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global friction pads market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global friction pads market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global friction pads market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Friction Pads Market

The report provides detailed information about the global friction pads market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global friction pads market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which end-use segment of the global friction pads market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of friction pads?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global friction pads market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global friction pads market?

  • Which product type segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global friction pads market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global performance for friction pads market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Indicators
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.3.3. Opportunities
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Regulatory Analysis
2.6. Value Chain Analysis
2.6.1. List of Potential Customers
2.6.2. List of Suppliers/Manufacturers

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Production Output Analysis

5. Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type, 2020-2031
6.1. Introduction and Definitions
6.2. Global Friction Pads Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2020-2031
6.2.1. Metallic Friction Pads
6.2.2. Sinter Metallic Friction Pads
6.2.3. Low Metallic Friction Pads
6.2.4. Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO)
6.2.5. Ceramic
6.2.6. Others
6.3. Global Friction Pads Market Attractiveness, by Product Type

7. Global Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, by Business Type, 2020-2031
7.1. Introduction and Definitions
7.2. Global Friction Pads Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Business Type, 2020-2031
7.2.1. Original Equipment
7.2.2. Aftersales

8. Global Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application Type, 2020-2031
8.1. Introduction and Definitions
8.2. Global Friction Pads Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application Type, 2020-2031
8.2.1. Brakes
8.2.2. Disc Brakes
8.2.2.1. Drum Brakes
8.2.2.2. Others
8.2.3. Clutches
8.2.4. Others

9. Global Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031
9.1. Introduction and Definitions
9.2. Global Friction Pads Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031
9.2.1. Automotive
9.2.2. Railways
9.2.3. Construction
9.2.4. Mining
9.2.5. Aerospace
9.2.6. Agriculture
9.2.7. Others
9.3. Global Friction Pads Market Attractiveness, by End-use

10. Global Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Global Friction Pads Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.3. Global Friction Pads Market Attractiveness, by Region

11. North America Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12. Europe Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13. Asia Pacific Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

14. Latin America Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

15. Middle East & Africa Friction Pads Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Global Friction Pads Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
16.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)
16.2.1. AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
16.2.1.1. Company Description
16.2.1.2. Business Overview
16.2.1.3. Financial Overview
16.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.2. AISIN CORPORATION
16.2.2.1. Company Description
16.2.2.2. Business Overview
16.2.2.3. Financial Overview
16.2.2.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH
16.2.3.1. Company Description
16.2.3.2. Business Overview
16.2.3.3. Financial Overview
16.2.3.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.4. ACDelco
16.2.4.1. Company Description
16.2.4.2. Business Overview
16.2.4.3. Financial Overview
16.2.4.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.5. ASIMCO
16.2.5.1. Company Description
16.2.5.2. Business Overview
16.2.5.3. Financial Overview
16.2.5.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.6. EBC Brakes
16.2.6.1. Company Description
16.2.6.2. Business Overview
16.2.6.3. Financial Overview
16.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.7. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
16.2.7.1. Company Description
16.2.7.2. Business Overview
16.2.7.3. Financial Overview
16.2.7.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.8. Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI)
16.2.8.1. Company Description
16.2.8.2. Business Overview
16.2.8.3. Financial Overview
16.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.9. Brembo S.p.A.
16.2.9.1. Company Description
16.2.9.2. Business Overview
16.2.9.3. Financial Overview
16.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.10. Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd
16.2.10.1. Company Description
16.2.10.2. Business Overview
16.2.10.3. Financial Overview
16.2.10.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.11. ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd
16.2.11.1. Company Description
16.2.11.2. Business Overview
16.2.11.3. Financial Overview
16.2.11.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.12. Nisshinbo Brake Inc.
16.2.12.1. Company Description
16.2.12.2. Business Overview
16.2.12.3. Financial Overview
16.2.12.4. Strategic Overview
16.2.13. MACAS Automotive
16.2.13.1. Company Description
16.2.13.2. Business Overview
16.2.13.3. Financial Overview
16.2.13.4. Strategic Overview

17. Primary Research: Key Insights

18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5gmfs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-friction-pads-global-market-to-2031---featuring-brake-parts-brembo-and-ask-automotive-among-others-301477527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

