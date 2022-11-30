U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Insights on the Gaming Gadgets Global Market to 2031 - Technological Advancements are Boosting Growth

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Gaming Gadgets Market

Gaming Gadgets Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Gadgets Market By Gadget Type, By End Use, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming gadgets market size was valued at $52.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $166.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031.

A gaming gadget is an electronic device which is paired with PC or a console. There exist many other gaming accessories which supports the gaming gadget like keyboards, mice, and headsets, which improve your overall gaming experience and performance. In addition, gaming keyboard and mice are diverse from standard ones as they prioritize things like agility, speed, and responsiveness.

Technological advancements are boosting the market growth. For instance, as of March 2021, the latest home video game console1 devices on the market are Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5), both of which were introduced in November 2020.

Each has a keen edition for downloading online games, as well as an edition with a traditional disk drive. This reflects the changes in lifestyles accompanying such factors as the improved speed of home internet connections. Meanwhile, Nintendo has seen a steady increase in sales of the Nintendo Switch since its 2017 launch, and has also launched the Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019, which is an inexpensive model that only supports handheld play mode and is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch dock for enabling TV output.

With the advent of cloud gaming, which allows users to play games on any device, console manufacturers will be required to find ways to emphasize the value and appeal of consoles' unique qualities. Consoles are devices that are fundamentally optimized for playing games, and console manufacturers may need to pursue directions that leverage this characteristic by creating 'experiences that amaze users'. There is also the view that the 'experiences' here are not necessarily limited to high-end technology. The creation of new experiences through the combination of peripheral devices could also be said to represent new value.

Gaming gadgets are specialized equipment that require advanced technologies and compatible hardware and software in order to function properly. Many players in the gaming gadgets market are trying to deliver top of the line, premium products and hardware components for gaming as they provide the best experience and functionality while gaming. However, the integration of newer technologies into these gadgets also substantially raises the price of the devices, which may hamper customer purchase decisions.

The gaming gadgets market is segmented into gadget type, end user, age group, distribution channel, and region. By gadget type, the gaming gadgets market is classified into consoles and personal computers. Depending on age group, the market is categorized into below 20, 21-35, and 35 and above. By end user, the gaming gadgets market is classified into commercial and residential users. According to distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, independent small stores, online retailers, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global gaming gadgets market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the gaming gadgets market include- Acer Inc, ASUSTeK Computers Inc, Atari Inc, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, Razer, Corsair, Origin, Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Steam, Sega, and Atari.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gaming gadgets market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gaming gadgets market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the gaming gadgets market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gaming gadgets market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

284

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$52.6 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$166.9 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

12.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: GAMING GADGETS MARKET, BY GADGET TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Console
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 PCs and Laptops
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GAMING GADGETS MARKET, BY END USE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Residential
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Commercial
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GAMING GADGETS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 below 20
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 21 to 35
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 35 and above
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GAMING GADGETS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Specialty Stores
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Independent Retailers
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Online Sales Channels
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: GAMING GADGETS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Corsair
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 HP Inc.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 LENOVO
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 MICROSOFT
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Nintendo
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 RAZER
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Sega
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 SONY CORPORATION
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Dell Technologies Inc.
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Acer Inc
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 ASUSTeK Computers Inc.
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Atari,Inc
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 valve corporation
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uew1r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


