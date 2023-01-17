Insights on the Gaming Projector Global Market to 2031 - Increase in the Adoption of Advanced Gaming Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Projector Market By Technology, By Resolution, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global gaming projector market was valued at $1.07 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.35% from 2022 to 2031.

A projector is a projection device that displays an image on a large surface, such as a white screen or a wall. Further, the projectors in gaming are equipped with various features including input lag, refresh rate, and high resolution, to offer an enhanced user video experience.



The growth of the market is majorly driven by an increase in the adoption of advanced gaming technologies coupled with a surge in the growth of the esports gaming industry. Further, a rise in disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the growth of the high-frequency transformer market.

However, the high cost associated with gaming accessories acts as a prime restraint for the global market. On the contrary, the surge in the improvement of telecom infrastructure is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the high-frequency industry during the forecast period.



The global gaming projector market is segmented on the basis of technology, resolution, and application. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into digital light processing DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS).

By resolution, it is bifurcated into 1080p resolution and 4K resolution. By application, the market is segmented into commercial and household. Region-wise, the gaming projector market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players that operate in the market include Acer, Benq, JMGO, JVC, LG Electronics, Nebula, OPTOMA, Samsung Electronics, Seika Epson, Sony Corporation, VAVA, Veiwsonic, XGIMI Technology, Yaber, AAXA Techologies Inc., and Wemaqx.



Key Benefits

Story continues

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gaming projector market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gaming projector market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the gaming projector market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gaming projector market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.07 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: GAMING PROJECTOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Digital Light Processing (DLP) Gaming Projector Market by Digital Light Processing (DLP)

4.2.4.1 Single Chip Projection Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2 Single Chip Projection Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.3 Three-Chip Projector Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4 Three-Chip Projector Market size and forecast, by country

4.3 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: GAMING PROJECTOR MARKET, BY RESOLUTION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 1080P Resolution

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 4K Resolution

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GAMING PROJECTOR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Household

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GAMING PROJECTOR MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 AAXA Technologies Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Acer Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 BenQ Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 JMGO

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 JVC

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 LG Electronics Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Nebula

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Optoma

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Samsung Electronics

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Seiko Epson Corp

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 SONY CORPORATION

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 VAVA

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 VEIWSONIC

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Wemax

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 XGIMI Technology

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Yaber

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 ivamvo

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nup2oe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-gaming-projector-global-market-to-2031---increase-in-the-adoption-of-advanced-gaming-technologies-drives-growth-301722134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets