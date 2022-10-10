Insights on the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Ambu and Teleflex Among Others

Company Logo

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market was valued at $13.40 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $25.75 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, growing demand for capsule endoscopy, the shift from reusable endoscopes to disposable endoscopes, and technological advancements in the field of robot-assisted endoscopes and AI-based devices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The gastrointestinal endoscopy market is in the developed phase. The increasing demand for single-use endoscopes such as duodenoscopes, gastroscopes, and colonoscopes, increasing demand for capsule endoscopy, and the integration of industry with robotics and AI are some of the major opportunities in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market.

Furthermore, some of the current key trends in the market are the shift from conventional surgeries to robot-assisted surgery, the development of single-use endoscopes, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the increasing number of product launches among market players.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted practically all sectors and social functions worldwide, including the gastrointestinal endoscopy market. COVID-19 led to a decline in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market, as elective and surgical procedures were stopped during the lockdown.

Overall, the supply side was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significantly high number of endoscopy procedures resumed after the restrictions were lifted, which offset the negative impact and led to the growth of the market in 2021.

In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also helped in the adoption of single-use endoscopes. Single-use endoscopes eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which turned out to be a favorable condition for their adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent Developments in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

In May 2022, Limaca-Medical received breakthrough device recognition by FDA for its Precision-GI endoscopic ultrasound biopsy device.

In February 2022, Ambu A/S received FDA approval for its Ambu aScope Gastro and Ambu aBox 2.

In November 2021, Medtronic plc received 510 (k) clearance from FDA for its Pillcam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures.

In August 2021, Ambu received CE mark approval for its Ambu aScope Duodeno, a disposable duodenoscope.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Gastrointestinal Diseases

Upsurge in Adoption of Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

Rising Inclination toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

Shift toward Wireless Capsule Endoscopy

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

Dearth of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Lack of Reimbursement Frameworks

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Established Companies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Ambu A/S

Teleflex Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Cook Group Inc

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Start-ups

EndoMed Systems GmbH

CapsoVision, Inc.

HuiZhou Xzing Technology Co., Ltd.

Endogene Ltd.

Envaste Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Business Drivers

1.4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Gastrointestinal Diseases

1.4.2.2 Upsurge in Adoption of Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes

1.4.2.3 Rising Inclination toward Minimally Invasive Procedures

1.4.2.4 Shift toward Wireless Capsule Endoscopy

1.4.3 Business Challenges

1.4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

1.4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Frameworks

1.4.4 Business Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Leveraging Synergies to Diversify Business Portfolio

1.4.4.2 Technological Advancements in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices

2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market (by Type)

2.1 Overview

2.2 Opportunity Assessment

2.3 Gastrointestinal Endotherapy

2.3.1 ERCP Devices

2.3.2 Gastrointestinal Stents

2.3.2.1 Esophageal Stents

2.3.2.2 Biliary Stents

2.3.2.3 Pancreatic Stents

2.3.3 Balloon Dilators

2.3.4 Ultrasound Endoscopes

2.3.5 Biopsy Devices

2.3.5.1 Biopsy Forceps

2.3.5.2 Polypectomy Snares

2.3.5.3 Other Biopsy Devices

2.3.6 Hemostasis Devices

2.3.7 Retrieval Devices

2.3.8 Others

2.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems

2.4.1 Gastrointestinal Videoscopes

2.4.1.1 Gastroscopes

2.4.1.2 Colonoscopes

2.4.1.3 Duodenoscopes

2.4.1.4 Sigmoidoscopes

2.4.1.5 Enteroscopes

2.4.1.6 Anoscopes

2.4.2 Visualization Systems

2.4.3 Capsule Endoscopes

3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market (by End User)

3.1 Overview

3.2 Opportunity Assessment

3.3 Hospitals

3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

3.5 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

5.1.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

5.1.1.3 Funding Activities

5.1.1.4 New Offerings

5.1.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.1.6 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Established Companies

5.3.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.3.1.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1.2 Role of Boston Scientific Corporation in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.1.3 Financials

5.3.1.1.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.1.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.1.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.2 Medtronic plc

5.3.1.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.2.2 Role of Medtronic plc in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.2.3 Financials

5.3.1.2.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.2.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.2.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.3 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

5.3.1.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.3.2 Role of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.3.3 Recent Developments

5.3.1.3.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.3.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.4 Ambu A/S

5.3.1.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.4.2 Role of Ambu A/S in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.4.3 Financials

5.3.1.4.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.4.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.4.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.5 Teleflex Incorporated

5.3.1.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.5.2 Role of Teleflex Incorporated in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.5.3 Financials

5.3.1.5.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.5.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.6 HOYA Corporation

5.3.1.6.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.6.2 Role of HOYA Corporation in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.6.3 Financials

5.3.1.6.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.6.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.6.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.7 Olympus Corporation

5.3.1.7.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.7.2 Role of Olympus Corporation in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.7.3 Financials

5.3.1.7.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.7.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.7.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

5.3.1.8.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.8.2 Role of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.8.3 Financials

5.3.1.8.4 Recent Developments

5.3.1.8.5 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.8.6 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.9 Cook Group Inc

5.3.1.9.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.9.2 Role of Cook Group Inc in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.9.3 Recent Developments

5.3.1.9.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.9.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.1.10 SonoScape Medical Corp.

5.3.1.10.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.10.2 Role of SonoScape Medical Corp in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.1.10.3 Recent Developments

5.3.1.10.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.1.10.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.2 Start-ups

5.3.2.1 EndoMed Systems GmbH

5.3.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.1.2 Role of EndoMed Systems GmbH in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.2.1.3 Regional Penetration

5.3.2.1.4 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.2.2 CapsoVision, Inc.

5.3.2.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.2.2 Role of CapsoVision, Inc. in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy market

5.3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

5.3.2.2.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.2.2.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.2.3 HuiZhou Xzing Technology Co., Ltd.

5.3.2.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.3.2 Role of HuiZhou Xzing Technology Co., Ltd. in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

5.3.2.3.4 Regional Penetration

5.3.2.3.5 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.2.4 Endogene Ltd.

5.3.2.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.4.2 Role of Endogene Ltd. in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy market

5.3.2.4.3 Regional Penetration

5.3.2.4.4 Analyst Perspectives

5.3.2.5 Envaste Limited

5.3.2.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.5.2 Role of Envaste Limited in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

5.3.2.5.3 Regional Penetration

5.3.2.5.4 Analyst Perspectives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cbwj6

Attachment

