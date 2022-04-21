U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    +33.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,150.00
    +145.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +18.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.28
    +1.09 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.43 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9070
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,188.30
    +410.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.33
    +14.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.40
    -2.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Insights on the Geospatial Analytics Global Market to 2030 - Development of 4D GIS Software Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Technology Type, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Geospatial analytics is a process of gathering, manipulating, and displaying large set of data collected from various imageries, which include satellite images and geographic information system (GIS) data. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs.

In addition, geospatial analytics uses various data sources to understand the complex relationship between people and places. Furthermore, geospatial analytics is majorly applicable in weather monitoring, crisis management, climate change modeling, and sales analysis of industries, animal population management, and human population forecasting. In addition, many industries are adopting geospatial analytics, as it facilitates real-time forecasting and helps in gaining better insights of data.

The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high cost of geospatial analytics and regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information system are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

As per technology, it is differentiated into remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and others. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy & utilities, government, defense & intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global geospatial analytics market include Alteryx, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, ESRI, Furgo NV, General Electric, Hexagon AB, Google, Inc., MDA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Trimble, Inc., and TOMTOM International, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the geospatial analytics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the geospatial analytics market size is provided.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the geospatial analytics market.

  • The quantitative analysis of the geospatial analytics market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the geospatial analytics market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.2.1. Key forces shaping global geospatial analytics market
3.2.1.1. Low-to-Moderate bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.1.2. Moderate-to-High bargaining power of buyers
3.2.1.3. Moderate-to-High threat of substitutes
3.2.1.4. Low threat of new entrants
3.2.1.5. Low-to-Moderate competitive rivalry
3.3. CASE STUDIES
3.3.1. Case study 1
3.3.2. Case study 02
3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions
3.4.1.2. Increase in demand for GIS software in smart cities development and urban planning
3.4.1.3. Use of satellite monitoring to control the spread of COVID-19
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. High cost of GIS solution
3.4.2.2. Regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies pertaining to geospatial analytics
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS
3.4.3.2. Emerging technologies such as geospatial AI
3.4.3.3. Development of 4D GIS software
3.5. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET
3.6. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON THE GLOBAL GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET
3.7. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE
3.8. RACE ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SOLUTION

CHAPTER 6: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

CHAPTER 7: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 8: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 9: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 10: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 11: GEOSPATIAL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
12.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2021
12.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES
12.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

CHAPTER 13: COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. ORACLE CORPORATION
13.1.1. Company overview
13.1.2. Key executive
13.1.3. Company snapshot
13.1.4. Operating business segments
13.1.5. Product portfolio
13.1.6. R&D expenditure
13.1.7. Business performance
13.1.8. Strategic analysis
13.2. SAP SE
13.2.1. Company overview
13.2.2. Key executive
13.2.3. Company snapshot
13.2.4. Operating business segments
13.2.5. Product portfolio
13.2.6. R&D expenditure
13.2.7. Business performance
13.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
13.2.9. Strategic analysis
13.3. BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED
13.3.1. Company overview
13.3.2. Key executive
13.3.3. Company snapshot
13.3.4. Product portfolio
13.3.5. R&D expenditure
13.3.6. Business performance
13.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
13.3.8. Strategic analysis
13.4. ESRI
13.4.1. Company overview
13.4.2. Key executive
13.4.3. Company snapshot
13.4.4. Product portfolio
13.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
13.4.6. Strategic analysis
13.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.
13.5.1. Company overview
13.5.2. Key executive
13.5.3. Company snapshot
13.5.4. Operating business segments
13.5.5. Product portfolio
13.5.6. R&D expenditure
13.5.7. Business performance
13.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
13.5.9. Strategic analysis
13.6. HEXAGON AB (INTERGRAPH)
13.6.1. Company overview
13.6.2. Key executive
13.6.3. Company snapshot
13.6.4. Operating business segments
13.6.5. Product portfolio
13.6.6. R&D expenditure
13.6.7. Business performance
13.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
13.6.9. Strategic analysis
13.7. TRIMBLE INC.
13.7.1. Company overview
13.7.2. Key executive
13.7.3. Company snapshot
13.7.4. perating business segments
13.7.5. Product portfolio
13.7.6. R&D expenditure
13.7.7. Business performance
13.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
13.7.9. Strategic analysis
13.8. OMTOM INTERNATIONAL B.V.
13.8.1. Company overview
13.8.2. Key executives
13.8.3. Company snapshot
13.8.4. Operating business segments
13.8.5. Product portfolio
13.8.6. R&D expenditure
13.8.7. Business performance
13.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments
13.8.9. Strategic analysis
13.9. MDA CORPORATION
13.9.1. Company overview
13.9.2. Key executive
13.9.3. Company snapshot
13.9.4. Product portfolio
13.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
13.9.6. Strategic analysis
13.10. FUGRO
13.10.1. Company overview
13.10.2. Key executive
13.10.3. Company snapshot
13.10.4. Product portfolio
13.10.5. Business performance
13.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments
13.10.7. Strategic analysis
13.11. ALTERYX, INC.
13.11.1. Company overview
13.11.2. Key executives
13.11.3. Company snapshot
13.11.4. Product portfolio
13.11.5. R&D Expenditure
13.11.6. Business performance
13.11.7. Key strategic moves and developments
13.11.8. Strategic analysis
13.12. GOOGLE LLC
13.12.1. Company overview
13.12.2. Key Executives
13.12.3. Company snapshot
13.12.4. Operating business segments
13.12.5. Product portfolio
13.12.6. R&D Expenditure
13.12.7. Business performance
13.12.8. Strategic analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nxg2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-geospatial-analytics-global-market-to-2030---development-of-4d-gis-software-presents-opportunities-301529943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Exxon upgraded to outperform while Chevron downgraded at RBC

    Exxon Mobil was upgraded to outperform from sector perform and its target price raised to $100 from $90 by RBC Capital Markets, saying the company will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market. "With the world (and energy policy) now turned on its head, we believe XOM has two key advantages relative to peers 1) it is the largest refiner among the majors; and 2) it screens well on upstream portfolio longevity, an area we expect to be under increased scrutiny in a hig

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn