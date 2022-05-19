U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Insights on the Gigabit Passive Optical Network Chipset Global Market to 2027 - Rise in Demand for Video Content Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Equipment, End-use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market is estimated to be USD 2.35 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AT & T Inc, Broadcom, Calix Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Motorola Solutions, Nokia Corp, NXP Semiconductors, Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Adtran Inc, Alphion, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd, Fujitsu, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Demand for Triple- and Quad-Play Services
4.1.2 High Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services
4.1.3 Rapid Advancements in GPON Technology
4.1.4 High Penetration of FTTH Services in APAC
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Substitute Technologies
4.2.2 High Installation and Operational Costs, along with Requirement for Continuous Power Supply
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Trial and Deployment of 5G Networks in Developing Economies
4.3.2 Rise in Demand for Video Content
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Interoperability Isues and Operational Difficulties Associated with Fiber Optics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2.5G-GPON
6.3 5G-GPON
6.4 10G-GPON
6.5 XGS-PON
6.6 NG-PON2

7 Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optical Line Termination (OLT)
7.3 Optical Network Unit (ONU)
7.4 Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

8 Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market, By End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Residential
8.4 IT & Telecom
8.5 Government Institutions
8.6 Others

9 Americas' Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 AT & T Inc
14.2 Broadcom
14.3 Calix Inc
14.4 Cisco Systems Inc
14.5 Dasan Zhone Solutions
14.6 Motorola Solutions
14.7 Nokia Corp
14.8 NXP Semiconductors
14.9 Realtek Semiconductor Corp
14.10 Adtran Inc
14.11 Alphion
14.12 FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd
14.13 Fujitsu
14.14 HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd
14.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
14.16 Iskratel
14.17 Marvell Technology Group
14.18 NEC Corp
14.19 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
14.20 Tellabs Inc
14.21 Verizon Communications Inc
14.22 ZTE Corp
14.23 Zyxel Communications Corp

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24foe9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-gigabit-passive-optical-network-chipset-global-market-to-2027---rise-in-demand-for-video-content-presents-opportunities-301551259.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

