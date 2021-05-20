Insights on the Global Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purification systems market is expected to grow by USD 6.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The growing automotive market, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and growth in the healthcare industry are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as regular maintenance of air purification systems, high market competition, and the impact of the ongoing trade war between the US and China will hamper the market growth.
Air Purification Systems Market: End-user Landscape
The automotive segment held the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of the market. Air purification systems help in maintaining the indoor air quality of automobiles. The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in production and demand for vehicles.
Air Purification Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for air purification systems in APAC.
Companies Covered:
3M Co.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
MANN+HUMMEL
Panasonic Corp.
Sharp Corp.
Whirlpool Corp.
