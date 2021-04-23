Insights on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow by $ 76.44 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.
The prevention of fraud and malicious attacks is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of AI experts will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-market-industry-analysis
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 56% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in North America. The increasing spending of big technology companies on developing AI for multiple applications in diverse industries will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Alphabet Inc.
CognitiveScale
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Tesla Inc.
Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
CognitiveScale
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Tesla Inc.
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
