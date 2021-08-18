Insights on the Global Coaxial Cables Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The coaxial cables market is expected to grow by $ 2.47 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for coaxial cables in APAC. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period
The adoption of cables for broadband Internet access, the digitization of television networks in developing countries, and rising demand for consumer and industrial electronics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the declining CATV subscriber base in several countries, increasing competition from wireless and fiber optics standards, and technological advances in audio/video interface will hamper the market growth.
The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
