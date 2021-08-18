U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Insights on the Global Coaxial Cables Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Coaxial Cables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The coaxial cables market is expected to grow by $ 2.47 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for coaxial cables in APAC. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period

The adoption of cables for broadband Internet access, the digitization of television networks in developing countries, and rising demand for consumer and industrial electronics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the declining CATV subscriber base in several countries, increasing competition from wireless and fiber optics standards, and technological advances in audio/video interface will hamper the market growth.

The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Fiber Optics Market Report: The fiber optics market size is expected to grow by USD 3.18 billion and record a CAGR of 6.71% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample now!

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report: The gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) market size is expected to grow by USD 8.44 billion and record a CAGR of 8.07% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for - 2021 to 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation and military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CATV providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amphenol Corp.

  • Belden Inc.

  • Coleman Cables & Wire

  • Habia Cable AB

  • HUBER+SUHNER

  • Leoni AG

  • Nexans SA

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Trigiant Group Ltd.

  • Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

