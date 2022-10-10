Insights on the Global Computer Market to grow by USD 209.41 Bn, Increasing use of laptops in educational institutions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer market size is expected to grow by USD 209.41 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The increasing use of laptops in educational institutions, technological advances and virtual learning, and rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Market 2022-2026

However, factors such as inadequate cybersecurity measures, the tendency to buy devices with low configuration, and diminishing demand for standalone devices may impede the market growth.

Global Computer Market Driver

Laptops are becoming more common in classrooms in educational institutions like schools and universities due to advantages like affordability, wireless connection, and ease. Laptops assist students with note-taking, group collaboration, writing and editing options, assignment and assessment organization, and interactive learning. The market is being driven by an increase in the demand for laptops as a result of all these causes.

Laptop adoption is widespread in educational institutions around the world as a way to boost student learning and teacher productivity. Therefore, the projection period will see an increase in laptop sales due to the growing use of computers in educational institutions.

Global Computer Market Challenge

Cybersecurity is one of the main issues limiting the expansion of the global computer market. Threats to information security, unauthorized access, and student data privacy have grown as education has become more digitalized. The availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized framework for data storage, and the unrestricted usage of personal digital devices are the main factors making the educational sector vulnerable to cyberattacks.

As a result, it is anticipated that the inadequate cybersecurity measures used by educational institutions and individual students would restrain the expansion of the computer market over the projection period.

Global Computer Marke Geographic Landscape

APAC will account for 38% of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the three largest computer markets. Compared to MEA, North America, and South America, this region's market will increase more quickly.

Over the course of the forecast period, the expansion of the computer market in APAC will be aided by the rising demand for computers across a range of industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, and other sectors.

Computer Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in computer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the computer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the computer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the computer market, vendors

Computer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $209.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

