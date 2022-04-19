Insights on Global Dimethyl Ether Market Size & Share to Reach USD 7557.01 Million by 2028, Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% | Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry Analysis, Value, Trends, Outlook & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[217+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow to about USD 7557.01 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.2% over the forecast period 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Air Products Inc., DME-AEROSOL, Grillo Werke AG, Jiutai Energy Group, KOREA GAS CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nouryon, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Chemours Company, Zagros Petrochemical Company, among others.

LONDON, UK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market By Source (Natural Gas, Coal, and Bio-based Products), By Application (Propellants, LPG Blending, Fuel, and Other Applications.), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market size & share was valued around USD 4219.5 million in 2021and it is estimated to grow to about USD 7557.01 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Dimethyl Ether (DME)? How big is the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market?

Market Overview:

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a colorless and odorless gas. It is also known as methoxy methane. It has a low boiling point and is generated from various raw materials such as natural gas, methanol, coal, and biomass. DME is a substitute for energy fuels, as it has no sulfur content, and it has a wide range of applications in various areas such as chemical and petrochemical industries as a solvent. The growing demand for dimethyl ether in LPG blending is one of the major factors driving the overall industry growth in the forecast period. LPG blending will boost market growth by allowing cleaner energy fuel to be delivered for domestic applications such as heating and cooking in remote areas.

Story continues

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dimethyl-ether-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 217+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4219.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7557.01 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Air Products Inc., DME-AEROSOL, Grillo Werke AG, Jiutai Energy Group, KOREA GAS CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nouryon, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Chemours Company, Zagros Petrochemical Company., and Others Key Segment By Source, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Growth Factors

Demand for Blended DME & LPG Substituted DME to Aid Growth

The growing use of DME in the automotive industry with the growing sales of vehicles across the globe will boost the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, dimethyl ether is gaining popularity in the cosmetic industry as an aerosol propellant due to its low cost, odorless nature, high stability & purity, extensive range of boiling points, low toxicity, and wide vapor pressure range. As a diesel alternative, dimethyl ether offers several advantages, including low exhaust emissions, low engine noise, high fuel economy, better thermal efficiency, and better ignition characteristics than diesel, among others, making it a viable transportation fuel in the coming years. The additional benefits and rising government policies imposed on high emission vehicles will boost the dimethyl ether market in the future. The growing prices of oil and propane & butane have led to the growing demand for such alternative fuels as they possess equivalent properties and are cost-efficient.

Browse the full “Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dimethyl-ether-market

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market is segregated based on Source, and Application. Based on Source, the global market is distinguished into Natural Gas, Coal, and Bio-based Products. The increased supply of natural gas is thought to be the main driver of the sector's expansion. It can also be utilized for a range of applications, such as propellants, LPG mixing, and aerosol. However, due to the persistent coal constraint, the growth of coal-based applications will increase significantly throughout the projection period.

Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into Propellants, LPG Blending, Fuel, and Other Applications. During the forecast period, the LPG blending segment gained the most market share. DME has a number of characteristics that make it a viable alternative, including smooth less combustion, ultra-low emissions, high cetane, low-cost LPG-compatible equipment and logistics, and high energy density.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dimethyl Ether (DME) market include -

Air Products Inc.

DME-AEROSOL

Grillo Werke AG

Jiutai Energy Group

KOREA GAS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nouryon

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dimethyl-ether-market

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's analysis, the Dimethyl Ether (DME) market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 10.2% by 2028.

The dimethyl ether (DME) market was estimated to be worth USD 4219.5 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 7557.01 million by 2028.

Based on the Source, the increased availability of natural gas is often regarded as the most important element fueling the sector's expansion.

By application, the LPG blending segment gained the biggest market share, during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Due to the increased demand for dimethyl ether (DME) in LPG blending, the Asia Pacific dimethyl ether market had the highest share of the market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Dimethyl Ether (DME) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market forward?

What are the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dimethyl-ether-market

COVID-19 Impact on Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market:

The global impact of COVID-19 has been unusual and alarming, with dimethyl ether facing a negative demand shock in all domains as a result of the pandemic. Due to the pandemic situation, demand for DME-based LPG fuel from the automobile market has declined, since people are not traveling as frequently. Due to lower consumer spending and corporate closures, the country's severe COVID-19 epidemic hindered economic development. Due to the sudden pandemic-lockdown worldwide in the wake of Covid-19, the supply-demand chain for the DME got disturbed as a result of the market facing a slowdown in the pandemic period. The worldwide lockdown reduced global oil production by 15-20 million barrels per day (MBPD). As a result of which, there was a decline in oil consumption worldwide, which in turn, caused a decline the dimethyl ether consumption.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific dimethyl ether market held the largest share of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing demand for dimethyl ether in LPG blending. China is the largest consumer of DME with the highest production capacity around the globe due to its rapid increase in population The rising production and consumption of LPG across the region are likely to propel the market for dimethyl ether in the region.

The Europe dimethyl ether market is expected to witness considerable growth. The growth is attributable to the need to replace conventional fuels, such as diesel, which is due to stringent regulations imposed on high-emission fuels in Europe. The European Commission, for example, has adopted emission regulations as part of the EU framework for light- and heavy-duty vehicle approval. To achieve sustainable mobility in Europe, regulatory agencies are supporting the use of cleaner transportation fuels, driving the DME market in the region.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Oberon Fuels Starts Renewable Dimethyl Ether (rDME) Production on a Commercial Scale. Oberon is converting waste methanol into rDME at its upgraded facility in Brawley, Calif., as part of a $6 million project funded in part by a grant from the California Energy Commission. This is the first time that this feedstock has been used to produce rDME on a large scale.

In 2021, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (MGC), Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG) partnered with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) and Massy Holdings (Massy), as a joint venture in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL), to launch commercial operations of a methanol and dimethyl ether (DME) plant.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dimethyl-ether-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Natural Gas

Coal

Bio-based Products

By Application

Propellants

LPG Blending

Fuel

Other Applications

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dimethyl-ether-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Epoxy curing agents Market By Type (Amine-based Curing Agents, Anhydrides Curing Agents, Others), By Application (Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Construction, Adhesive, Composite, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Construction Composites Market By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others), By Resin Type (Vinyl Easter, Epoxy, Others), By Product Type (Textile/ Fabric, Plate, Rebar, Mesh, Adhesive), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Bridge, Silo Flue Pipe, Oil & Natural Gas Pipe line, Water Structure, Industrial Structure, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Coated Fabrics Market By Product (Polymer-coated Fabric, Vinyl-coated Fabric, PU-coated Fabric, PE-coated Fabric, Others, Rubber-coated Fabric, Fabric-backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Bitumen Market By Product Type (Paving Grade, Hard Grade, Oxidized Grade, Bitumen Emulsions, Polymer Modified Bitumen, Other Product Types). By Application (Road Construction, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Other Applications), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Aromatic Solvents Market By Flash Point (Low Flash Point De-aromatic Solvents, Medium Flash Point De-aromatic Solvents, High Flash Point De-aromatic Solvents). By Boiling Point (Type 1 De-aromatic Solvents, Type 2 De-aromatic Solvents, Type 3 De-aromatic Solvents). By Application (Paints, Coatings and Inks, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Adhesives and Sealants, Drilling Fluids, Consumer Products, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Aramid Fiber Market By End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Others), By Product Type (Meta-Aramid Fiber, Para-Aramid Fiber, Others), By Application (Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com



