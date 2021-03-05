Insights on the Global Drilling Rig Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drilling rig market is expected to grow by 18.35 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growth in oil and gas demand is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in global crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/drilling-rig-market-industry-analysis
Drilling Rig Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Drilling Rig Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for drilling rigs in the region. The growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs will significantly influence drilling rig market growth in this region.
Companies Covered:
Archer Ltd.
China Oilfield Services Ltd.
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Noble Corp. Plc
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Transocean Ltd.
and Valaris Plc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Ltd.
China Oilfield Services Ltd.
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Noble Corp. Plc
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
Transocean Ltd.
Valaris Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
