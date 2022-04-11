Insights on the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market to 2027 - Featuring ARAMARK Healthcare, DHL Healthcare and Piedmont Healthcare

Company Logo

Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Transportation Services Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market size was estimated at USD 81.44 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 85.63 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% to reach USD 118.54 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Transportation Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Emergency Medical Transportation, Non-emergency Medical Transportation, and Transportation Interpreters.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Airport Shuttle, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Hospital, Medical Laboratories, and Nursing Care Facilities.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Companies Mentioned

American Medical Response

ARAMARK Healthcare

ATS Healthcare Solutions

Crothall Healthcare

DHL Healthcare

Logisticare

Piedmont Healthcare

ProHealth Care

Watts Healthcare

Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Transportation Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing emphasis on improving the healthcare system

Growing need for quick transportation of samples and specimens for testing

Increasing focus on reducing logistics cost

Restraints

Limited out-reach of key players

Lack of investments from local players

Opportunities

Rising transportation services coupled with the increasing awareness about the benefits of healthcare transportation services

Increasing focus on healthcare over the globe

Launching of air ambulance services in emerging economies

Challenges

High cost of healthcare transportation services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o71dsy

