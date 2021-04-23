Insights on the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The multi-factor authentication market is expected to grow by $ 15.14 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The increase in the volume of online transactions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as an increase in the cost of OTP tokens will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/multi-factor-authentication-market-industry-analysis
Multi-factor Authentication Market: Component Landscape
Based on the component, the services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Multi-factor Authentication Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for the multi-factor authentication market in North America. The increase in regulatory requirements for large banks and PCI companies will facilitate the multi-factor authentication market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Music Production Software Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The music production software market has the potential to grow by USD 296.27 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%. Download FREE sample report
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The software as a service (SaaS) market has the potential to grow by USD 99.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35%. Download FREE sample report
Companies Covered:
Broadcom Inc.
Entrust Datacard Corp.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Microsoft Corp.
Okta Inc.
OneSpan Inc.
RSA Security LLC
SecureAuth Corp.
Thales Group
Yubico AB
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
Market segments
Comparison by Component
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Broadcom Inc.
Entrust Datacard Corp.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Microsoft Corp.
Okta Inc.
OneSpan Inc.
RSA Security LLC
SecureAuth Corp.
Thales Group
Yubico AB
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/multi-factor-authentication-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-global-multi-factor-authentication-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2025---technavio-301275615.html
SOURCE Technavio