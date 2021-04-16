Insights on the Global Silicone Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 - Technavio
The silicone surfactants market is expected to grow by $ 80.80 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for polyurethane foam is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
Silicone Surfactants Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the personal care segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Silicone Surfactants Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for silicone surfactants in APAC. Increasing middle-class population and rising consumer expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products will facilitate the silicone surfactants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
Ele Corp.
Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Elkem ASA
Evonik Industries AG
HARCROS
Innospec Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Silibase
Siltech Corp.
