Insights on the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vegan Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The global vegan ice cream market size is expected to grow by USD 601.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Download sample Report

The expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

The vegan ice cream market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. This vegan ice cream market report further entails segmentations by Product (Take home, Impulse, and Artisanal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

More details: www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape

North America had the largest market share in the vegan ice cream market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The new product launches will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vegan ice cream market in the region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Ice Cream Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The ice cream market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Gourmet Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The gourmet ice cream market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

  • Bliss Unlimited LLC

  • Danone SA

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Wells Enterprises Inc.

  • Happy Cow Ltd.

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • Tofutti Brands Inc.

  • Unilever Group

  • Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in vegan ice cream market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the vegan ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the vegan ice cream market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan ice cream market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Take home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bliss Unlimited LLC

  • Danone SA

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Wells Enterprises Inc.

  • Happy Cow Ltd.

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • Tofutti Brands Inc.

  • Unilever Group

  • Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-global-vegan-ice-cream-market-2020-2024--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--technavio-301275843.html

SOURCE Technavio

