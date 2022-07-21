U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,747.00
    -106.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,475.50
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.22
    -4.66 (-4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.70
    -17.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.24
    -0.43 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0203
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    -0.43 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1936
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7750
    +0.5350 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,659.87
    -1,053.66 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.32
    -21.38 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.67
    -28.64 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Insights on the GPRC5D-Targeted Therapy Market - Profiles of Companies Active in the Development of Anti-GPRC5D Therapy Candidates

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPRC5D-Targeted Therapy: Target Expression Profile, Safety & Efficacy of Drug Modalities, Pipeline Review, and Competitive Landscape Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates G-protein-coupled receptor family C group 5 member D (GPRC5D) from an industry perspective for its suitability as a tumor-specific target for cancer therapy based on its expression profile and preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy data of the various drug modalities employed for discovery and development of GPRC5D-targeted therapy candidates.

The report has identified the players in the field and presents a competitive landscape analysis of stakeholders and a pipeline review based on the specific profiles of drug candidates and companies active in the field. The report includes information about business transactions in the field, such as acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations and licensing deals. Furthermore, the financial background and situation of the key players is described.

GPRC5D is a type C seven-pass transmembrane protein. The endogenous ligands and signaling mechanism, and thereby, its physiological function and its role in cancer remain unknown. GPRC5D is expressed on malignant bone marrow plasma cells, whereas normal tissue expression is limited to skin (hair follicles and eccrine glands) and the testis (seminiferous tubules). The restricted GPRC5D expression profile indicates that the potential for undesired on target/off tumor effects is small. GPRC5D expression on CD138 cells is independent of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) expression and showed a membranous pattern.

Treatment of multiple myeloma with BCMA-targeted drug modalities induces high overall response rates. However, relapse occurs commonly. A reservoir of multiple myeloma cells lacking sufficient BCMA surface expression (antigen escape) may be implicated in relapse. Thus, targeting BCMA may be an efficient therapeutic strategy for BCMA treatment- refractory or -relapsed multiple myeloma patients to address BCMA escape and potentially confer cure.

This report is based information retrieved from proprietary database, clinical trial registries, abstracts, presentations and posters from scientific meetings as well as full publications, from company websites, press releases, SEC filings, investor and R&D presentations. The report was prepared in June of 2022 and was released on July 1, 2022.

What will you find in the report:

  • The scientific rationale for GPRC5D-targeted therapies based on target characteristics and its differential expression profile;

  • Preclinical efficacy and safety of GPRC5D-targeted therapy candidates;

  • Clinical efficacy and safety of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities;

  • Patient population for GPRC5D-targeted therapies;

  • The competitive landscape of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities in R&D;

  • Specific profiles of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities; and

  • Profiles of companies active in the development of anti-GPRC5D therapy candidates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 GPRC5D mRNA and Protein Expression Profile

2 Preclinical Efficacy and Safety

3 Clinical Efficacy and Safety of GPRC5D-Targeted Drug Modalities

4 Target Patient Populations

5 Competitive Landscape & Drug Modalities

6 Antibody & Cell Therapy Candidate Profiles
6.1 Antibody-Based Drug Modalities
6.2 Cell-Based Drug Modalities

7 Company Profiles

8 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/necv7l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Between the Fed's aggressive policy tightening to rein in inflation and deteriorating economic data, volatility has become a seemingly ever-present facet of the stock market. While the current economic landscape has spurred fear among investors, others view market volatility as a unique buying opportunity. Opportunity is the key word – and sometimes the hardest thing for investors to see. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often tur

  • Oil Slumps With Stuttering US Fuel Demand, Libya Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and the return of supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $95 a barrel

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: APLS, NVAX Gain on Updates, INCYs Regulatory News & More

    'Regulatory and other updates from Apellis (APLS) and Novavax (NAVX) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Oil down sharply as falling gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Samsung may flood Austin area with more factories

    Samsung is considering investing around $200 billion in new semiconductor plants in the Austin area. To put that into perspective, it's almost half what America invested to build its interstate highway system in today's dollars — and it would all be poured into the Austin area.

  • Long COVID patient says she is ‘disabled, chronically ill and undertreated,’ urges Congress to help

    Before she got the virus in March 2020, she was a busy mom running two businesses, homeschooling her son and volunteering.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Natural-Gas Supply to Europe

    The restart of the pipeline buys time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin’s exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy heading into the winter.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Don't Get Hit by Wobbling Domino's

    Domino's Pizza is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday before the open. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early May and shows improvement telling us that traders of DPZ have become more aggressive buyers of the stock. A bearish candle this week could complete a top reversal pattern.

  • Oil prices slump as stockpiles and rate hikes stoke demand fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles stoked demand worries and returning energy supply from Libya and Russia eased supply concerns. Oil futures trading volumes have been thin and prices volatile as traders have to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The European Central Bank is set to join other central banks in raising interest rates, focusing on fighting runaway inflation rather than the economic downturn, which can weigh on oil demand.

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharma's AD04 Effective In Heavy Drinker Alcohol Use Disorder Patients

    Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ADIL) ONWARD Phase 3 study of AD04 for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) achieved a statistically significant mean reduction in heavy drinking days compared to placebo. Trial Results: AD04 achieved a statistically significant mean reduction compared to placebo from baseline at month six in heavy drinking days among "heavy drinkers" (average <10 drinks per drinking day), accounting for around two-thirds of the trial population. A similar trend was seen in the combine

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy With A Possible Seagen Buyout Right Around The Corner?

    Is Merck stock a buy as reports suggest it could put up $40 billion to acquire Seagen? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Collect badges like a Scout to boost your mental health with new app

    There was a time when collecting badges was the preserve of Scouts and Girl Guides.

  • BlackRock Is Buying Renewable Natural Gas Producer for $700 Million

    Massachusetts-based Vanguard Renewables works with dairy farmers and food companies to convert food waste and cow manure into an energy source.