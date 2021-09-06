U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Graphene Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphene Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Graphene is a two-dimensional atomic-scale material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. Graphene has incredible mechanical, electronic, chemical, magnetic, and optical properties, which makes graphene material a severe alternative to replace conventional materials such as silicon and copper for different applications. Graphene has extensive applications in microelectronics such as LED lighting and mobile devices, energy storage such as batteries and supercapacitors, anti-corrosion coatings and paints, solar panels, and drug delivery, among others. According to the publisher, the global Graphene market is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the global graphene market are, increasing demand for lightweight, flexible and strong material with a long life span, increase in graphene applications, and increasing research and development. Currently, there are around 200 players in the global market who produce graphene at commercial levels. Apart from these, there are several start-ups or small-scale producers aiming to reach the commercial level of graphene production in the coming years.

Graphene is a promising material that can revolutionize everything, from computing to car tires and solar cells to smoke detectors. Graphene is an incredibly diverse material and can be combined with other elements, both gases, and metals to produce different materials with various superior properties. Graphene and sensors form a natural combination due to the large surface-to-volume ratio of graphene. Sensors are used in a vast range of applications in day-to-day life and are usually made up of silicon. Given recent ongoing research, graphene is emerging as an ideal material for sensors due to its excellent sensing ability. Every atom in graphene, when exposed to the environment, can sense changes in its surroundings, and this ability has led to the incorporation of graphene in different types of sensors such as gas sensors, biosensors, temperature sensors, and many more.

Graphene's ultra-thin flexible biosensors can be integrated into packages as data carriers for producers, retailers, and consumers. Due to an increase in globalization, the movement and shelf life of food products has been increased manifolds. To assure food safety and quality, the food supply chain requires new approaches and systems for smart packaging. Graphene smart food packaging has the ability to detect atmospheric changes caused by decaying food, and it can dramatically cut down on unnecessary food wastage and simultaneously help prevent illnesses. Graphene sensors can also be smaller, lighter, and less expensive than traditional sensors. In October 2019, Tetra Pak, a research and development company in the packaging sector, joined the European Commission Graphene Flagship project as the exclusive representative from the packaging industry to explore possible future applications of graphene in food and beverage manufacturing.

Graphene shows vast possibilities in medicine, such as in medical devices, drug delivery, and DNA sequencing, among the top few. Most of the graphene technological patents in biomedical research are in the field of cancer due to the worldwide increase of cancer prevalence and mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Most of the present cancer treatment kills healthy cells together with affected cells which can be avoided with targeted drug delivery with graphene. Graphene offers promising potential to be used as a drug delivery agent in cancer treatment due to its 2D structure and high specific surface area. The Centre for Organelle Research (CORE), Germany, is carrying out a research project to investigate the use of graphene as a drug carrier for the treatment of cancer, using cell models from leukemia and colorectal cancer. Intensive research has also shown that medical devices built with a layered graphene casing show antibacterial properties. This, in turn, is boosting the investigation of graphene as an antibacterial protective surface after surgical implants.

Companies Mentioned

  • Talga Resources Ltd.

  • NanoXplore Inc.

  • XG Sciences Inc.

  • Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

  • Versarien Plc

  • First Graphene Limited

  • Applied Graphene Materials plc

  • Graphenea Inc.

  • Grafoid Inc.

  • 2-DTech Graphene

  • Global Graphene Group

  • The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Perpetuus Advanced Materials Plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Restraints
3.3 Market Trends & Developments
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Feedstock Analysis
3.6 Trade Scenario
3.7 Price Trend Analysis
3.8 Supply Scenario
3.9 Regulatory Policies

4. Industry Analysis
4.1 Supply Chain Analysis
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Competition in the Industry
4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.5 Threat of substitute products

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast
5.1 By Form
5.1.1 Graphene Oxide
5.1.2 Multilayer Nanosheets
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Composites
5.2.2 Paints & Coatings
5.2.3 Electronics
5.2.4 Energy Storage
5.2.5 Lubricants
5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Key Company Profiles

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

