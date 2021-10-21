U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.22 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    -0.3390 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,737.53
    -3,063.58 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Insights on the Hair Loss Treatment Products Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Size By Product, By Gender, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Hair Loss Treatment Products Market was valued at USD 8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.83% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

The increasing number of chronic disease cases such as alopecia areata in the world is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the hair loss treatment products market around the world. The growing level of stress due to the ever-changing human lifestyle is another major factor contributing to hair loss, which increases the demand for hair loss treatment products across the globe.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Outlook
4.1 Global Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Outlook
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 the Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases Cases in the World
4.2.2 Increasing Stress Level Due to Changing Lifestyle Patterns
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Alternating Options for Hair Loss Transplant Such as Hair Transplantation, Laser-Based Therapy, and High Cost of Medication
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities
4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Hair Loss Treatment Products Market

5 Market, by Product
5.1 Overview
5.2 Vitamins and Supplements
5.3 Shampoos and Conditioners
5.4 Others

6 Market, by Gender
6.1 Overview
6.2 Men
6.3 Women
6.4 Children

7 Market, by End-user
7.1 Overview
7.2 Dermatology Clinics
7.3 Salons
7.4 Homecare Settings

8 Market, by Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 United States
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Rest of World
8.5.1 Middle East and Africa
8.5.2 Latin America

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Competitive Scenario
9.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis

10 Company Profile
10.1 Rogaine-Johnson and Johnson
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Company Insights
10.1.3 Segment Breakdown
10.1.4 Product Benchmarking
10.1.5 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Company Insights
10.2.3 Segment Breakdown
10.2.4 Product Benchmarking
10.2.5 Key Developments
10.2.6 SWOT Analysis
10.3 Kirkland Signature
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Company Insights
10.3.3 Product Benchmarking
10.3.4 SWOT Analysis
10.4 Merck & Co. Inc
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Company Insights
10.4.3 Segment Breakdown
10.4.4 Product Benchmarking
10.4.5 Key Developments
10.4.6 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Company Insights
10.5.3 Segment Breakdown
10.5.4 Product Benchmarking
10.5.5 SWOT Analysis
10.6 Cipla Limited
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Company Insights
10.6.3 Segment Breakdown
10.6.4 Product Benchmarking
10.7 Viviscal Professional
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Company Insights
10.7.3 Product Benchmarking
10.8 Vitabiotics
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Company Insights
10.8.3 Product Benchmarking
10.9 Nanogen
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Company Insights
10.9.3 Product Benchmarking
10.10 Ales Groupe
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk3u47

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-hair-loss-treatment-products-global--market-to-2027---increasing-pharmaceutical-rd-activities-presents-opportunities-301406007.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Earnings Target But Sales, Outlook Miss

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Intel Falls as Forecast Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, fueling concerns that the cost of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround will weigh on the company’s profits. Shares fell about 7% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • Intel Sales Miss Estimates as Shortages Dent Volumes. The Stock Is Falling.

    Intel stock fell after the company missed sales expectations for the third quarter. The company said notebook volumes were hampered by industrywide component shortages.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Snap stock plummets as it blames Apple for sales miss, Facebook and Google also drop

    Snap Inc. shares were slammed Thursday, initially plunging more than 25% in extended trading, after the social-media company reported middling revenue and blamed Apple Inc. and supply-chain constraints.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.