Insights on the Hair Scissors Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Price, Sales Channel, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hair Scissors Market

Global Hair Scissors Market
Global Hair Scissors Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Scissors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair scissors market reached a value of US$ 72.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 93.46 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hair scissors or hair shears are tools designed with two cross blades for trimming and cutting hair. Short-bladed cutting, texturizing, thinning, haircutting, left-handed and swivel scissors are some of the commonly available variants. They are manufactured using carbon steel and stainless steel materials and are available in a wide variety of sizes. Hair scissors aid in improving the overall texture by removing excess hair, reducing hair thickness and blending the layers. They also assist in achieving smooth and precise cuts and provide an enhanced hairdressing experience. As a result, hair scissors are widely used by salon workers, hairdressers, stylists and barbers.

Hair Scissors Market Trends:

The increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance among the masses is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Hair scissors are widely used across salon chains to trim hair and create clean lines and edges.

Additionally, the widespread product adoption due to changing lifestyles of the consumers and the increasing demand for hairstyling is favoring the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the development of swiveling thumb ring hair scissors, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These scissors provide increased flexibility, comfort and control by keeping the wrist straight and elbow down in all cutting positions.

In line with this, the rising product demand to achieve intricate cuts, reduce strain and improve efficiency as they do not require high maintenance and are easy to clean is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the convenient product availability across e-commerce channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hair scissors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, price, sales channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Hair-Cutting Scissors

  • Hair-Texturing Scissors

  • Hair-Thinning Scissors

Breakup by Price:

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Breakup by Sales Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Breakup by End User:

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Dragonfly Shears, Eversharp Pro Company, Excellent Shears Ltd, Hair Tools Limited, Hikari Corporation, Kai Corporation, Kamisori Inc., Kenchii Professional, Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd, Mizutani Scissors, Saki Shears, Tokosha Co. Ltd. and United Salon Technologies GmbH (Certina Holding AG).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hair scissors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair scissors market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hair scissors market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hair Scissors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Hair-Cutting Scissors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hair-Texturing Scissors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hair-Thinning Scissors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Price
7.1 Low
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 High
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Offline
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Commercial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Dragonfly Shears
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Eversharp Pro Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Excellent Shears Ltd
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Hair Tools Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Hikari Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Kai Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Kamisori Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Kenchii Professional
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Mizutani Scissors
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Saki Shears
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Tokosha Co. Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 United Salon Technologies GmbH (Certina Holding AG)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ierr7z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


