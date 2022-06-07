Insights on the Hand Dryer Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Operation Mode, Mounting Technique, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Dryer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand dryer market reached a value of US$ 792.1 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,546.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hand dryer refers to an electronic appliance that is deployed in public washrooms as a cost-effective alternative to paper towels for drying hands. It aids in maintaining an optimal level of cleanliness and hygiene by eliminating the risk of cross-contamination and the spread of pathogens. Hand dryers activate through buttons, which, in turn, triggers sensor for detecting movements to enable the motor to emit warm air for drying purposes. At present, it is commercially available in varying types, such as push-button, high-speed, and automatic hand dryers.



The widespread adoption of automatic hand dryers across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare and hospitality, for maintaining hygiene is one of the prime factors driving the hand dryer market growth. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as automatic hand dryers offer contactless hand-drying experience, which, in turn, aids in inhibiting the spread of the virus significantly.

The environmental consciousness amongst the consumers and the increasing demand for eco-friendly devices over towels and tissues to save paper are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the blade hand dryers for minimizing bacterial spread in the washroom is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as rapid technological advancements to mandate the prevalent hygiene requirements, several initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of various nations for the installation of hand dryers in the commercial sector to ensure consumer safety and strengthen the infrastructure, strategic collaborations between the top players and manufacturers for the continual launch of more effective product variants at affordable prices, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Dyson Limited, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Excel Dryer Inc., Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd, Jaquar Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Palmer Fixture Company, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, and World Dryer Corporation (Zurn Water Solutions Corporation).



