Insights on the Hand Dryer Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Operation Mode, Mounting Technique, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Dryer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hand dryer market reached a value of US$ 792.1 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,546.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hand dryer refers to an electronic appliance that is deployed in public washrooms as a cost-effective alternative to paper towels for drying hands. It aids in maintaining an optimal level of cleanliness and hygiene by eliminating the risk of cross-contamination and the spread of pathogens. Hand dryers activate through buttons, which, in turn, triggers sensor for detecting movements to enable the motor to emit warm air for drying purposes. At present, it is commercially available in varying types, such as push-button, high-speed, and automatic hand dryers.

The widespread adoption of automatic hand dryers across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare and hospitality, for maintaining hygiene is one of the prime factors driving the hand dryer market growth. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as automatic hand dryers offer contactless hand-drying experience, which, in turn, aids in inhibiting the spread of the virus significantly.

The environmental consciousness amongst the consumers and the increasing demand for eco-friendly devices over towels and tissues to save paper are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the blade hand dryers for minimizing bacterial spread in the washroom is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as rapid technological advancements to mandate the prevalent hygiene requirements, several initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of various nations for the installation of hand dryers in the commercial sector to ensure consumer safety and strengthen the infrastructure, strategic collaborations between the top players and manufacturers for the continual launch of more effective product variants at affordable prices, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Dyson Limited, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Excel Dryer Inc., Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd, Jaquar Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Palmer Fixture Company, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, and World Dryer Corporation (Zurn Water Solutions Corporation).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global hand dryer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hand dryer market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operation mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting technique?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hand dryer market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hand Dryer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Hot Air
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Jet Air
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Operation Mode
7.1 Push Button Hand Dryer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automatic Hand Dryer
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Mounting Technique
8.1 Surface Mounted
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Wall Mounted
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hotel
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitals and Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Food Processing and Service Industry
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Commercial Complexes
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Office Buildings
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 American Specialties Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Dyson Limited
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Excel Dryer Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Jaquar Group
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Palmer Fixture Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 World Dryer Corporation (Zurn Water Solutions Corporation)
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zr53c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-hand-dryer-global-market-to-2027---by-product-operation-mode-mounting-technique-end-user-and-region-301563021.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

