Insights on the Hand Sanitizer Global Market to 2027 - by Product Form, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

·9 min read

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 6.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A hand sanitizer, or a hand rub, is an antiseptic solution applied on the hands to remove disease-causing pathogens from the skin. It is commonly available in foam, gel and liquid-based variants and consists of alcohol, water, emollients, polyacrylates, artificial and natural colors and fragrances. The alcohol used in hand sanitizers includes ethanol and isopropanol, which instantly denatures proteins and destroys the lipid-based coatings of certain bacteria and viruses.

The water acts as a carrier for the ingredients and bonds with the hydrogel. The emollients and other ingredients are added in small quantities to protect the skin from dryness caused by the alcohol, neutralize the acidic effects of polyacrylate and enhance the smell and appearance of the product. Currently, alcohol-free variants are also available, which are manufactured using glycerin, thickening agents and disinfectants, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAC) and other antimicrobial agents.

Hand sanitizers also contain humectants that attract and lock moisture in the hands and do not remove natural oils from the skin despite repetitive use. In comparison to the traditionally used soap, these sanitizers are more effective and gentler on the skin. As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for hand sanitizers in schools, hospitals, residential and commercial complexes and other public spaces. However, with the ease of lockdown regulations and an overall decline in the number of cases globally, there is a significant drop in the demand and sales of hand sanitizers.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

The Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Across the Globe

With the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of hand sanitizers for self-preservation and minimizing the spread of the coronavirus. The increasing number of deaths caused by the virus has further triggered an alarming response from consumers, thereby increasing the emphasis of consumers on hand hygiene as a preventive measure from contracting the infection. Hand sanitizers contain a high percentage of alcohol, which removes the envelope coating of the virus, thereby making it non-infectious and providing continuous protection to the user.

Rising Health Consciousness Among the Masses

The increasing demand for hand sanitizers is further supported by the rising prevalence of various gastrointestinal, respiratory and skin infections among the masses. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can minimize the transmission of harmful bacteria and viruses present on the skin or palm of the hands, thereby reducing the instances of stomach infections, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. In comparison to the traditionally used hand washes and soaps, hand sanitizers contain ingredients that can also aid in minimizing dryness and irritation on the skin. Product manufacturers are developing sanitizers with natural and organic ingredients that do not cause allergies and are non-toxic in nature.

The Introduction of Novel Variants and Dispensers

The market is also driven by the launch of innovative hand sanitizers infused with floral and fruit fragrances. Product manufacturers are developing easy-to-use and portable foam and gel-based sanitizers in sachets and mini-bottles. The gel-based sanitizers have a thin and watery consistency that spread and penetrate the skin quickly to neutralize the pathogens. Similarly, foam-based hand sanitizers are also highly convenient to use and do not need to be rubbed off. Manufacturers are launching products in innovative flavors, such as strawberry, green apple, litchi and orange, in novel hands-free automatic sensor-based and foot-operated dispensers.

Product Availability Through Online Retail Channels

The market is also driven by the proliferation of online retail channels and social media platforms. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the availability of premium personal care and hygiene products and are widely adopting healthy lifestyles. Product vendors are using innovative marketing strategies to promote sanitation products through influential celebrities and sports personalities to reach and attract a broader consumer base. They are also developing attractive packaging to grab the consumer's attention and provide them with an authentic and luxurious experience through their high-quality products. Through online retail platforms, consumers are now able to place orders from the convenience of their homes and the product manufacturers and vendors are able to reach the audiences present in remote locations.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hand sanitizer manufacturers being Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, Unilever PLC, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Kutol Products Company, Inc., and The 3M Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What is the size of the global hand sanitizer market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hand sanitizer market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global hand sanitizer market?
4. What is the breakup of the global hand sanitizer market based on the product form?
5. What is the breakup of the global hand sanitizer market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global hand sanitizer market based on the end use?
7. What are the key regions in the global hand sanitizer market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global hand sanitizer market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Form
6.1 Gel
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Liquid
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Spray
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Foam
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Alcohol-Based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Alcohol Based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 B2B
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1.2.1 Hospitals
8.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2.2 Other Institutions
8.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Channel
8.2.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
8.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.2 Pharmacy Stores
8.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.3 Online Stores
8.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.4 Departmental Stores
8.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.5 Others
8.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Households
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Hospitality
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Restaurants
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Government/Utilities (Except Educational Institutes)
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Schools and Educational Institutes
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Enterprise and Commercial Facilities
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Recreational and Entertainment Centers
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
9.10 Agriculture
9.10.1 Market Trends
9.10.2 Market Forecast
9.11 Others
9.11.1 Market Trends
9.11.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
15.3.2 The Himalaya Drug Company
15.3.3 The Procter & Gamble Company
15.3.4 Henkel AG & Company
15.3.5 Unilever PLC
15.3.6 Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.
15.3.7 Gojo Industries, Inc.
15.3.8 Sanofi S.A.
15.3.9 Kutol Products Company, Inc.
15.3.10 The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c03saa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-hand-sanitizer-global-market-to-2027---by-product-form-product-type-distribution-channel-end-use-and-region-301579571.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

