Insights on the Hand Saw Blades Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Freud America, Leuco Tool and Pilana Knives Among Others
Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Saw Blades - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Saw Blades estimated at US$434.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$632.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Hand Saw Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG
DoAll Company
Freud America Inc.
Kinkelder B.V. Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG
Leuco Tool Corporation
Pilana Knives A.S.
Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.)
Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
The M K Morse Company;
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz2lo5
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900