Insights on the Health and Wellness Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Functionality and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health and Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global health and wellness market reached a value of US$ 3,294 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,277 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Health and wellness refer to the state of complete wellbeing of the body, mind and spirit. Some of the important aspects of the health and wellness industry include personal care/beauty, nutrition, weight management, fitness, preventive/personalized medicine, etc. Apart from this, services based on wellness real estate, wellness tourism, health spas and thermal and mineral springs are also offered to consumers and form an integral operational part of the industry

The growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, the prevalence of diabetes, blood pressure, asthma, arthritis, cancer, dementia and other stress-related disorders has increased significantly. This has encouraged the masses to adopt various healthcare activities, including yoga, meditation and athletics.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of using wearable devices, such as fitness bands and trackers, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the rapid growth of the wellness tourism and mineral spas sectors is also driving the market. Spa operators use specialized therapeutic waters, such as iodine-bromine and Malkinskaya mineral water, to treat various cardiovascular ailments, rheumatism, spinal column ailments, circulation disorders, asthma and bronchitis. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, along with the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers across the globe, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the being Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Danone, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Fitness First, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Holland & Barrett Retail Limited, L'Oreal SA, Nestle SA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Vitabiotics Ltd., etc.

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the global health and wellness market size in 2021?
2. What will be the global health and wellness market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What are the global health and wellness market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global health and wellness market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global health and wellness market?
6. What is the global health and wellness market breakup by product type?
7. What is the global health and wellness market breakup by functionality?
8. What are the major regions in the global health and wellness market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Health and Wellness Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Functional Foods and Beverages
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Beauty and Personal Care Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Functionality
7.1 Nutrition & Weight Management
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Heart & Gut Health
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Immunity
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Bone Health
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Skin Health
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Amway Corp.
12.3.2 Bayer AG
12.3.3 Danone
12.3.4 David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.
12.3.5 Fitness First
12.3.6 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
12.3.7 Holland & Barrett Retail Limited
12.3.8 L'Oreal SA
12.3.9 Nestle SA
12.3.10 Procter & Gamble
12.3.11 Unilever
12.3.12 Vitabiotics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nulpak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-health-and-wellness-global-market-to-2027---by-product-type-functionality-and-region-301488870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

