Insights on the Healthcare API Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Microsoft, Apigee and MuleSoft Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare API Market (2021-2027) by Service, Deployment Model, End user and Geography. IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Healthcare API Market is estimated to be USD 253.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 393.73 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6 %.



Patient-centric health-related sector is the up-coming value-based form particularly for the healthcare delivery, which has actually resulted in the development of better outcomes, care quality, and improvement in patient contentment.

Increasing focus majorly on patient-centric healthcare delivery via (APIs) has been renowned in the past and the emergence/appearance of several services, such as inaccessible patient check-up and wearable medical equipment has increased the demand and popularity for the global healthcare API market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Healthcare API Market is segmented based on Service, Deployment Model, End User and Geography.



By Service, the market is classified into Appointments, Payment, Medical Device (Wearable), Electronic Health Record Access, and Remote Patient Monitoring.



By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-Premise and Cloud- based.



By End User, the market is classified amongst Providers, Healthcare Payers, Vendors and Patients.



By Geography, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Apple, Inc.; General Electric Company; Athenahealth; Cerner Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; eClinical Works LLC; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.; Greenway Health, LLC; Practice Fusion, Inc.; MuleSoft, Inc, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

Story continues

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare API Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for healthcare integration

4.2.1.2 Increasing adoption of API-based EHR

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Safety & security issues related to patient health information

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 The constant rise in government initiatives to relocate from the conventional method to technologically developed healthcare frameworks

4.2.3.2 IT-empowered solutions and services is anticipated to give various chances to market improvement.

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Loss and control of significant patient data and worries identified with security breaches

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Appointments

6.3 Payment

6.4 Medical Device (Wearable)

6.5 Electronic Health Record Access

6.6 Remote Patient Monitoring



7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 On-premise

7.2 Cloud-based



8 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Providers

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Vendor

8.5 Patients



9 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.2 Apigee

11.3 MuleSoft, Inc

11.4 Google Cloud

11.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

11.6 Practice Fusion, Inc

11.7 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Greenway Health, LLC

11.9 eClinical Works LLC

11.10 TrueVault

11.11 Apple, Inc.

11.12 Epic Systems Corporation

11.13 General Electric Company

11.14 Athenahealth

11.15 Cerner Corporation

11.16 GE Healthcare

11.17 Qikwell Technologies



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b38zu6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-healthcare-api-global-market-to-2027---featuring-microsoft-apigee-and-mulesoft-among-others-301465863.html

SOURCE Research and Markets