Insights on the Healthcare Big Data Analytics Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Analytics Type, Delivery Model, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global healthcare big data analytics market reached a value of US$ 31.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 71.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Big data analytics is a type of advanced analytics which consists of a set of statistical algorithms and predictive models supported by high-performance analytics systems. With high-powered computing systems, these solutions offer several business benefits in the healthcare industry such as effective marketing, new revenue opportunities, better operational efficiency and improved patient care. At present, various healthcare organizations ranging from multi-provider groups and single-physician offices to large hospital networks are increasingly adopting big data analytics. This rise can be attributed to the multiple advantages of this service which include detecting healthcare fraud quickly and efficiently, and analyzing clinical trials and patient records.

In the coming years, the existing healthcare data volume is expected to grow significantly owing to the rapid change in healthcare reimbursement models. Owing to this, organizations in the industry are leveraging big data analytics to reduce inefficiency in clinical operations, research and development, and public healthcare. In clinical activities, these solutions help in conducting comparative effectiveness research for defining more cost-effective and clinically relevant ways for diagnosing and treating patients.

Similarly, in research and development, big data analytics enables operators to create predictive models for lowering attrition and producing more targeted R&D pipeline in drugs and devices. Moreover, big data analytics helps in analyzing and tracking disease patterns, outbreaks and transmission for improving public health surveillance. Such benefits and advantages are currently driving the demand for big data analytics market in the healthcare industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, IBM, Cotiviti, Oracle, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, Optum, Citiustech, Mckesson, Medeanalytics, SAS Institute, SCIO Health Analytics, Vitreoshealth, Wipro, Cognizant, Siemens Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global healthcare big data analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global healthcare big data analytics industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare big data analytics market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the analytics type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery model?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?

  • What is the structure of the global big data analytics in healthcare industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Component
5.5 Market Breakup by Analytics Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Delivery Model
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Service
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Electronic Health Record Software
6.2.2.2 Practice Management Software
6.2.2.3 Workforce Management Software
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Data Storage
6.3.2.2 Routers
6.3.2.3 Firewalls
6.3.2.4 Virtual Private Networks
6.3.2.5 E-Mail Servers
6.3.2.6 Others
6.3.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Analytics Type
7.1 Descriptive Analytics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Predictive Analytics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Prescriptive Analytics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cognitive Analytics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Delivery Model
8.1 On-Premise Delivery Model
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-Demand Delivery Model
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Financial Analytics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Clinical Analytics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Operational Analytics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Finance and Insurance Agencies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Research Organizations
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
16.3.2 Cerner
16.3.3 IBM
16.3.4 Cotiviti
16.3.5 Oracle
16.3.6 Health Catalyst
16.3.7 Inovalon
16.3.8 Optum
16.3.9 Citiustech
16.3.10 Mckesson
16.3.11 Medeanalytics
16.3.12 SAS Institute
16.3.13 SCIO Health Analytics
16.3.14 Vitreoshealth
16.3.15 Wipro
16.3.16 Cognizant
16.3.17 Siemens Healthcare
16.3.18 Hewlett-Packard
16.3.19 Koninklijke Philips
16.3.20 GE Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l75v3b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-healthcare-big-data-analytics-global-market-to-2027---by-component-analytics-type-delivery-model-application-end-user-and-region-301495278.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

