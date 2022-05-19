U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Insights on the Healthcare Information Software Global Market to 2027 - by Development Model, Application and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Information Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global healthcare information software market reached a value of US$ 22.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.69% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Healthcare information software helps in capturing, storing, managing and transmitting a patient's information on to the healthcare system. The software collects and analyses the healthcare data which assists doctors and patients in effective decision-making. It also helps in improving efficiency, reducing cost, minimising operating errors and offering a better service. The data recorded by the healthcare information software is further employed for medical treatments so as to prevent a disease from spreading or reaching an incurable stage. Moreover, they are convenient, require no paper work, and alerts the patient as well as the physician in cases of abnormalities.

Over the past several years, healthcare information software has gained immense popularity in hospitals and medical centres. Hectic lifestyles coupled with increasing consumption of fast foods has led to an increase in the lifestyle diseases across the world. This is one of the primary factors that has broadened the growth prospects of the global healthcare information software market. Apart from this, several technological innovations in healthcare information software such as automated quality control, are also facilitating the demand for healthcare information software.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, 3M Health, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, Agfa Gevaert, Allscripts, Dell, Epic Systems, NextGen Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Neusoft, InterSystems, Cerner, Carestream Health and Meditech.

This report provides a deep insight into the global healthcare information software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the healthcare information software market in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global healthcare information software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regions in the global healthcare information software market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare information software market?

  • Which are the key development model in the global healthcare information software market?

  • What are the key application segments in the global healthcare information software market?

  • What are the price trends of healthcare information software?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global healthcare information software market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global healthcare information software market?

  • What is the structure of the global healthcare information software market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global healthcare information software market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Healthcare Information Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Inputs
5.10.4 Products and Services
5.10.5 Marketing and Distribution
5.10.6 End Users
5.10.7 Post Sales Services
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Development Model
6.1 On-Premise
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cloud
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Hospitals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Clinics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Medical Research Centres
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players
9.3.1 GE Healthcare
9.3.2 Siemens Healthcare
9.3.3 3M Health
9.3.4 McKesson
9.3.5 Philips Healthcare
9.3.6 Agfa Gevaert
9.3.7 Allscripts
9.3.8 Dell
9.3.9 Epic Systems
9.3.10 NextGen Healthcare
9.3.11 Merge Healthcare
9.3.12 Neusoft
9.3.13 InterSystems
9.3.14 Cerner
9.3.15 Carestream Health
9.3.16 Meditech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qy0w6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-healthcare-information-software-global-market-to-2027---by-development-model-application-and-region-301551145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

