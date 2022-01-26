U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Insights on the Healthcare Marketing & Communications Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Advice Media, Experian and Indegene Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market Research Report by Type, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market size was estimated at USD 2,885.42 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,443.95 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.72% to reach USD 8,498.72 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Marketing & Communications to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Multi-Channel and Omnichannel.

  • Based on End-User, the market was studied across Healthcare Payer, Healthcare Provider, and Patient.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market, including Advice Media, LLC, comHes, Experian PLC, Fishawack Health Group, Indegene Inc., Insignia Communications Private Limited, IQVIA Inc., LEVO Healthcare Consulting, LLC, McCann Worldgroup, MediaMedic Communications Pvt. Ltd., NexgenRx Inc., Open Health Communications LLP, Publicis Groupe, SCALE Healthcare, Spectrio, Inc., Syneos Health, Inc, Toppan Merrill LLC, and UDG Healthcare PLC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Demand for Enhanced Patient Experience through Increased Communication
5.1.1.2. Need for Effective Way to Communicate with the Stakeholders
5.1.1.3. Government Enforcement to Increase Patient Awareness & Education
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Investment Requirement for Marketing Expertise
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing Approach for Digitalization in Untapped Market
5.1.3.2. Rising partnership and Collaboration for Effective Marketing and Communication
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Mature Landscape and Transition Challenges from Traditional to Digital Marketing
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Multi-Channel
6.3. Omnichannel

7. Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market, by End-User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Healthcare Payer
7.3. Healthcare Provider
7.4. Patient

8. Americas Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Advice Media, LLC
12.2. comHes
12.3. Experian PLC
12.4. Fishawack Health Group
12.5. Indegene Inc.
12.6. Insignia Communications Private Limited
12.7. IQVIA Inc.
12.8. LEVO Healthcare Consulting, LLC
12.9. McCann Worldgroup
12.10. MediaMedic Communications Pvt. Ltd.
12.11. NexgenRx Inc.
12.12. Open Health Communications LLP
12.13. Publicis Groupe
12.14. SCALE Healthcare
12.15. Spectrio, Inc.
12.16. Syneos Health, Inc
12.17. Toppan Merrill LLC
12.18. UDG Healthcare PLC

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfrkn6

