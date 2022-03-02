U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.25
    +19.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,422.00
    +155.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,075.50
    +70.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.20
    +10.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.20
    +6.79 (+6.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -16.10 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.05
    +2.90 (+9.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3030
    +0.4130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.55
    -438.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.40
    +16.41 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.93
    +49.73 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Insights on the Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Blood Tests, Imaging Tests and Liver Biopsies

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market

Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market
Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hepatitis represents a major global health threat that requires an urgent response. According to estimates, hepatitis causes 1.3 Million-1.5 Million deaths each year, a figure that is comparable to the deaths caused by tuberculosis and even higher than those caused by HIV. Moreover, while mortality from diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria are now declining, mortality from hepatitis has been rising. According to estimates around 325-350 Million people across the globe are carriers of hepatitis B or C virus infections, which may remain asymptomatic for decades. Moreover, every year, around 1.75 Million people get infected by the hepatitis C virus infection. Unless these people receive timely testing and treatment, they are at risk of severe liver disease and even death. Diagnostic tests help in the early detection of hepatitis infections and increase the chances of survival of the patient by correct medication and treatment.

The global demand of hepatitis diagnostic tests is currently exhibiting strong growth. This market is currently being catalyzed by a number of factors such as the increasing burden of hepatitis across the globe, rising number of blood transfusions and donations, technological advancements and the advantages offered by PoC (Point of Care) test, and rising awareness levels. A major trend being witnessed in this market has been a shift from conventional testing methods to molecular diagnostics. This has resulted in an increased accuracy and reduced the total time required to get the results.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on test type.

Breakup by Test Type:

  • Blood Tests

  • Imaging Test

  • Liver Biopsy

Based on the test type, the market has been segmented into blood tests, imaging test and liver biopsy. Blood tests currently represent the biggest application. Blood tests are further segmented into liver function test, immunoassays, and nucleic acid tests. Liver function tests currently represent the biggest segment.

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, MedMira Inc, Qiagen Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann Roche, Diasorin S.p.A, bioMerieux, Hologic Inc and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?

  • What is the breakup of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market on the basis of test type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

  • What is the structure of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Test Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Test Type
6.1 Blood Tests
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Imaging Test
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Liver Biopsy
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Region

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
8.3 Profiles of Key Players
8.3.1 Siemens AG
8.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
8.3.3 MedMira Inc
8.3.4 Qiagen Inc
8.3.5 Beckman Coulter Inc (Danaher Corporation)
8.3.6 F. Hoffmann Roche
8.3.7 Diasorin S.p.A
8.3.8 bioMerieux
8.3.9 Hologic Inc
8.3.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmzfsu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.