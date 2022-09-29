Insights on the High Altitude Platforms Global Market to 2030 - by Type, Payload, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high altitude platforms market worldwide stood at revenue of US$ 2,508.7 Mn in 2014. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

The purpose of this report is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global high altitude platforms industry.

Target Audience

Industry Investors

High Altitude Platforms Manufacturers

Payload Equipment Manufacturers

End-users

USPs and Key Offerings

This report offers strategic insights into the global high altitude platforms market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2013 to 2022.

The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product types, payloads, applications and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading high altitude platforms manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning and key developments.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the high altitude platforms industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2013 - 2014)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global high altitude platforms market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2015 to 2022, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.

With the increasing need for persistent surveillance across various conflict zones, the governments of numerous nations worldwide are shifting towards high altitude platforms that offer a wider coverage area with minimal costs. High altitude platforms (HAPs) are airborne systems operating in the high altitude category of more than 50,000 feet above the Earth's surface.

The popular types of HAPs considered under the scope are airships, tethered aerostat systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These HAPs are largely used for surveillance systems using payloads such as surveillance radar and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems. Nevertheless, in the coming years, the HAPs are expected to witness strong demand from the communication sector.



HAPs are increasingly being used for delivering wireless communication services to remote areas. As a result, the market for HAPs is estimated to register strong growth in terms of revenue and adoption, in the coming years.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) market?

Which is the largest regional market for High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East - Africa?

Which are the key trends driving High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market

2.2. Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, By Type, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, By Payload, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, By Application, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.6. Impact of Covid 19

2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.8.1. Market Positioning of Key High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market Vendors

2.8.2. Strategies Adopted by High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market Vendors

2.8.3. Key Industry Strategies

2.8.4. Tier Analysis 2021 Versus 2030

2.9. Key Buying Criteria

2.10. Key Case Reports

2.11. Scenario Analysis

2.11.1. Optimistic estimates and analysis

2.11.2. Realistic estimates and analysis

2.11.3. Pessimistic estimates and analysis

2.12. Market Profiling

2.13. Sales and Marketing Plan

2.14. Top Market Conclusions

2.15. Strategic Recommendations

3. High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Airships

4.3.2. Tethered Aerostat Systems

4.3.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5. High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market: By Payload, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Communication Systems

5.3.2. Surveillance Systems

5.3.3. Navigation Systems

6. High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Government & Defense

6.3.2. Commercial

6.3.3. Others



7. North America High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

12.1. TCOM L.P.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. Raytheon Company

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. ILC Dover L.P.

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Product Portfolio

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. AeroVironment, Inc.

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Product Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. Aerostar International, Inc. (Raven Industries, Inc.)

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

