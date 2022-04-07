U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.31
    +9.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,532.74
    +36.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.04
    -32.78 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.89
    -19.04 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.50
    -0.73 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +15.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6560
    +0.0470 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9470
    +0.1470 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,649.70
    -256.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.04
    +8.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Insights on the High Content Screening Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Content Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global high content screening market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

High content screening (HCS), or high content analysis, refers to an analytical method of automated microscopy that uses visualization tools to obtain quantitative data from cell populations. It is an integration of modern cell biology, flow cytometry and robotic handling that involves fluorescence imaging for analyzing various biochemical and physical characteristics of the sample cells. This aids in drug discovery, complex multivariate drug profiling and toxicity studies, while utilizing robots, detectors and software to monitor the entire process.

The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases across the globe, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rising need for cost-effective drug discovery systems in the pharmaceutical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, HCS solutions prove to be inexpensive and resource- and time-efficient for analyzing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances.

Advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments are acting as another growth-inducing factor. HCS equipment manufacturers are producing innovative equipment that is integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to enhance the visualization capabilities of the devices. In line with this, the development of automated systems for analyzing cell separation and scalability has further enhanced the adoption of HCS technology. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced screening systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Perkinelmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global high content screening market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high content screening market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global high content screening market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global High Content Screening Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Instruments
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems
6.1.2.2 Flow Cytometers
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Reagents & Assay Kits
6.2.2.2 Microplates
6.2.2.3 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Accessories
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Target Identification and Validation
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Primary Screening and Secondary Screening
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Toxicity Studies
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Compound Profiling
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Academic and Government Institutes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Biotek Instruments Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Danaher Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 GE Healthcare
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Merck Millipore
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Perkinelmer Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Tecan Group Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8xfzv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-high-content-screening-global-market-to-2027---by-product-application-end-user-and-region-301520031.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock was crashing on Thursday with shares plunging 24.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET. The steep decline came after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from "hold" to "sell" and slashed his price target from $16 to $1.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.