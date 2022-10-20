U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Insights on the Home Remodeling Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Andersen, Dow, Jeld-Wen Holdings and Kohler Among Others

Global Home Remodeling Market

Global Home Remodeling Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Remodeling Market By Project Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home remodeling market size was valued at $852.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,317.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Home remodeling is the process of making alterations to the existing residential unit, in order to improve is serviceability and aesthetical appearance. The alterations typically include repairing structures or fixtures, expanding the existing space, and other changes intended toward improving safety of the buildings.

Home remodeling solutions are available for a wide range of applications such as doors, windows, lighting systems, flooring solutions, and others. Furthermore, home remodeling is a great solution when it comes to achieving most out of the existing building. In addition, the new look that can be achieved in the existing old structure; through home remodeling, is also one of the reasons that drive the demand in the home remodeling market.

The surge in investments on the maintenance of ever-increasing number of old buildings drives the demand in the home remodeling market. In addition to this, the high cost of constructing a completely new house, encourages the homeowners to remodel their existing old houses instead of buying a new one.

This further adds to the demand in home remodeling market. However, high labor cost is one of the constraints to the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in the computer-based technologies such as visualization apps, 3D rendering software, and others, has enabled the homeowners to visualize the remodeled house on a computer screen, providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The home remodeling market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By project type, the market is categorized into Do It Yourself (DIY) and professional. On the basis of application, it is categorized into windows & doors, kitchen & bathroom, floor & roof, walls, and others. And on the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and product development to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the home remodeling market report include Andersen Corporation, Dow Inc., IndustrieCottoPossagno S.p.A, JELD-WEN, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Pella Corporation and Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging home remodeling market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key Market Segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the home remodeling market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global home remodeling market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within home remodeling markets are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the home remodeling industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: HOME REMODELING MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY PROJECT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 DIY (Do it yourself)
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Professional
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HOME REMODELING MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Online
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Offline
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HOME REMODELING MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Windows and Doors
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Kitchen and Bathroom
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Floor and Roof
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Walls
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: HOME REMODELING MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Andersen Corporation
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Dow Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Industrie Cotto Possagno S.p.A
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Kajaria Ceramics Limited
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Kohler Co.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Lurton Electronics
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Pella Corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited)
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

