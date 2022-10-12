U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,625.75
    +26.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,437.00
    +171.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,943.50
    +98.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.50
    +15.60 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.60
    -9.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.28 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +0.79 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0090 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3820
    +0.5830 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.91
    +107.03 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.55
    +4.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.54
    +19.31 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Insights on the Horse Riding Equipment Global Market to 2030 - by Type, Gender, Sales Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Horse Riding Equipment Market

Global Horse Riding Equipment Market
Global Horse Riding Equipment Market

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Horse Riding Equipment Market By Type, By Gender, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse riding equipment market was valued at $1,975.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,750.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Horse riding equipment also called equestrian equipment include protective clothing used by the horse rider. The horse riding equipment set comprises riding boots, riding jackets, helmets, gloves, and other necessary gears. Horse riding equipment provide comfort and protection to the rider.

The horse riding equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and the latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products are the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumers, and cater to the requirements of existing consumers. Increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympics, horse riding tournaments, and others, fuels the demand for horse riding equipment, which drives the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth. However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing video games and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to an increase in internet penetration adversely hinder the market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers toward other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others, restrains the growth of the horse riding equipment industry.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the horse riding equipment market. Moreover, the horse riding equipment market was experiencing a steady rise in past years; however, due to halt of all sports and sporting related activities, the growth of the whole sports equipment and apparel market has come to a halt.

The horse riding equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into helmets, vests, stirrup, and others. By gender, it is segregated into male and female. By sales channel, market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, independent sports outlet, sports retail chain and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global horse riding equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their horse riding equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc, Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Colonial Saddlery, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Fabtron Inc, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, and Mountain Horse.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global horse riding equipment market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A - Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2028 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Helmets
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Vests
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Stirrup
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GENDER
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Male
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Female
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Hypermarket and supermarket
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Independent Sports Outlet
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Sports Retail Chain
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Antares Sellier
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Ariat International, Inc
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Cavallo GmbH and Co. KG
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Colonial Saddlery
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Dainese
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Decathlon S.A,
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Fabtron Inc
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 HKM Sports Equipment GmbH
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Mountain Horse
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymzxnt

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Credit Suisse stock falls amid Justice Department investigation

    Shares of Credit Suisse are tumbling after reports surfaced that the Justice Department is investigating its role in asset hiding.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $9.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day.

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • General Motors vs. Ford: Which Auto Stock Should You Buy?

    The Automotive-Domestic Industry is in the top 36% of over 250 Zacks Industries and two stocks investors may consider buying out of the group are General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F).

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Cash is King Now, Not Gold

    While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice - cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% … Continue reading → The post Cash is King Now, Not Gold appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • 11 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best mining stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. Mining Industry Analysis: Projections and Risks The mining sector has been a traditional hedge against inflation. Commodity prices have been […]