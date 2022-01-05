Insights on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Atlas Tapes and Lintec Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report by Adhesive Resin Type, Backing Material, Tape Type, by Product Type , Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market size was estimated at USD 23.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% reaching USD 31.84 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Adhesive Resin Type, the market was studied across Rubber and Silicone.

Based on Backing Material, the market was studied across Polyester and Polypropylene.

Based on Tape Type, the market was studied across Others and Single-Sided Tape. The Others is further studied across Double-Sided Tape and Transfer Tape.

Based on By Product Type, the market was studied across Commodity Tapes and Specialty Tapes.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Consumer & Diy, Healthcare & Hygiene, Masking, Others, and Packaging. The Others is further studied across Automotive, Building & Construction, and Electrical & Electronics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, including 3M Company, ACHEM, Advance Tapes International, American Biltrite Inc., American Casting Mfg., Atlas Tapes, Avery Dennison Corporation, Fabo S.P.A., General Sealants Inc., Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V., Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Irplast S.P.A., Lintec Corporation, Nar S.P.A., Nitto Denko Corporation, Pitamas, PPM Industries, Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Tape Dynasty, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesa SE, and Vibac Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing demand from diverse sectors attributed to environmental impact from solvent-based adhesives

5.2.2. Demand for less cumbersome adhesion in packaging sector

5.2.3. Rising implementation of hot melt adhesive technology worldwide

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Potential demand from bookbinding and masking procedure in wood industry

5.4.2. Growing use in logistics and transportation industry owing to properties such as good insulation

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Reduced application in high temperature conditions



6. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Adhesive Resin Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rubber

6.3. Silicone



7. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Polyester

7.3. Polypropylene



8. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Tape Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Others

8.2.1. Double-Sided Tape

8.2.2. Transfer Tape

8.3. Single-Sided Tape



9. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by by Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commodity Tapes

9.3. Specialty Tapes



10. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Consumer & Diy

10.3. Healthcare & Hygiene

10.4. Masking

10.5. Others

10.5.1. Automotive

10.5.2. Building & Construction

10.5.3. Electrical & Electronics

10.6. Packaging



11. Americas Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3M Company

15.2. ACHEM

15.3. Advance Tapes International

15.4. American Biltrite Inc.

15.5. American Casting Mfg.

15.6. Atlas Tapes

15.7. Avery Dennison Corporation

15.8. Fabo S.P.A.

15.9. General Sealants Inc.

15.10. Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.

15.11. Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

15.12. Irplast S.P.A.

15.13. Lintec Corporation

15.14. Nar S.P.A.

15.15. Nitto Denko Corporation

15.16. Pitamas

15.17. PPM Industries

15.18. Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.

15.19. Scapa Group Plc

15.20. Shurtape Technologies, LLC

15.21. Tape Dynasty

15.22. TE Connectivity Ltd.

15.23. Tesa SE

15.24. Vibac Group



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80heaq

