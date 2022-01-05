U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Insights on the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Atlas Tapes and Lintec Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report by Adhesive Resin Type, Backing Material, Tape Type, by Product Type , Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market size was estimated at USD 23.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% reaching USD 31.84 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Adhesive Resin Type, the market was studied across Rubber and Silicone.

  • Based on Backing Material, the market was studied across Polyester and Polypropylene.

  • Based on Tape Type, the market was studied across Others and Single-Sided Tape. The Others is further studied across Double-Sided Tape and Transfer Tape.

  • Based on By Product Type, the market was studied across Commodity Tapes and Specialty Tapes.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Consumer & Diy, Healthcare & Hygiene, Masking, Others, and Packaging. The Others is further studied across Automotive, Building & Construction, and Electrical & Electronics.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, including 3M Company, ACHEM, Advance Tapes International, American Biltrite Inc., American Casting Mfg., Atlas Tapes, Avery Dennison Corporation, Fabo S.P.A., General Sealants Inc., Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V., Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Irplast S.P.A., Lintec Corporation, Nar S.P.A., Nitto Denko Corporation, Pitamas, PPM Industries, Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Tape Dynasty, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesa SE, and Vibac Group.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing demand from diverse sectors attributed to environmental impact from solvent-based adhesives
5.2.2. Demand for less cumbersome adhesion in packaging sector
5.2.3. Rising implementation of hot melt adhesive technology worldwide
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Potential demand from bookbinding and masking procedure in wood industry
5.4.2. Growing use in logistics and transportation industry owing to properties such as good insulation
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Reduced application in high temperature conditions

6. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Adhesive Resin Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Rubber
6.3. Silicone

7. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Polyester
7.3. Polypropylene

8. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Tape Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Others
8.2.1. Double-Sided Tape
8.2.2. Transfer Tape
8.3. Single-Sided Tape

9. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by by Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commodity Tapes
9.3. Specialty Tapes

10. Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Consumer & Diy
10.3. Healthcare & Hygiene
10.4. Masking
10.5. Others
10.5.1. Automotive
10.5.2. Building & Construction
10.5.3. Electrical & Electronics
10.6. Packaging

11. Americas Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 3M Company
15.2. ACHEM
15.3. Advance Tapes International
15.4. American Biltrite Inc.
15.5. American Casting Mfg.
15.6. Atlas Tapes
15.7. Avery Dennison Corporation
15.8. Fabo S.P.A.
15.9. General Sealants Inc.
15.10. Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.
15.11. Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
15.12. Irplast S.P.A.
15.13. Lintec Corporation
15.14. Nar S.P.A.
15.15. Nitto Denko Corporation
15.16. Pitamas
15.17. PPM Industries
15.18. Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.
15.19. Scapa Group Plc
15.20. Shurtape Technologies, LLC
15.21. Tape Dynasty
15.22. TE Connectivity Ltd.
15.23. Tesa SE
15.24. Vibac Group

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80heaq

