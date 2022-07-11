U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Insights on the Hyperscale Data Center Global Market to 2027 - Players Include Broadcom, Lenovo, Netapp and Micron Technology

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

300+ Hyperscale data center projects were witnessed in 2021 with contributions from colocation and cloud data center operators across several emerging and mature markets across the globe. In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to drive data center growth, with rapid expansion by cloud service providers, content providers, and on-premises migration to cloud/colocation facilities. The market is gaining traction in several investments in emerging locations such as Chile, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, Thailand, and South Korea.

Key Data Center Trends in 2022

Focus on Sustainability: In terms of hyperscale data center development, sustainability is among the major trends that have been witnessed among the data center operators, with several operators adopting green energy sources to power their data centers. Hyperscale data centers are major power consumption and thus need sustainable operations methods.

AI to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption: With a significant number of organizations and governments adopting artificial intelligence worldwide, the workloads in the data centers are also growing to support high bandwidth data traffic from such technologies. It leads to increased data center rack density and thus increases the need for an efficient cooling solution such as liquid cooling.

Innovative Data Center Technique/Technologies:

  • Increase investments in automation of infrastructure and incorporation of AI in operating data centers

  • Deployment of micro-grids for powering their data centers

  • Replacing Diesel Generator with Natural Gas Powered, Hydrogen Fuel Cells, & Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

  • Data centers across major locations in the US and Europe have started a trial or use of innovative generator designs and fuel types, such as replacing diesel generators with natural gas-powered, hydrogen fuel cells, & hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)

  • In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing trends such as NVMe storage adoption, increase in switches of the capacity of 100GbE and above, server virtualization, adoption of ARM-based servers, and converged & hyper-converged infrastructure.

Data Center Power Infrastructure

  • The share of lithium-ion batteries is growing in the market, followed by other cell types such as nickel-zinc and Prussian blue.

  • HVO's replacement for diesel fuel has already started to grow among European and the US data center. Kao Data Centers, Ark Data Centers, and Interxion (Digital Realty) have shifted to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), replacing diesel fuel in data center generator systems. In June 2021, Compass Data Center announced a partnership with Foster Fuels for Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil-based biodiesel (HVO) as a replacement to diesel fuel for its on-site generators

Data Center Cooling & Rack Solutions

  • The use of CRAC & CRAH systems dominates the global hyperscale data center market, capturing around 31% in 2021. Using air-based cooling techniques due to sustainability concerns has increased market traction.

  • The efficiency of cooling units and their modularity will be the highly sought-after procurement needs among data center operators.

  • Procurement of 45U-48U rack cabinets to increase with the increase in the design of OCP-Ready Colocation facility supporting OCP-Rack Architecture.

Data Center General Construction Services

  • Supply chain constraints have increased the data center construction and procurement cost at an average of $1-$2 million per MW. However, vendors and developers are working towards overcoming the challenge with advanced inventory, pre-planning, and increasing market partnerships.

  • The cost of data center development can vary anywhere from $30?$180 per square foot. The development cost of the data center in the China and India are among the lowest at around $3-$4 million per MW. Compared to Japan, Singapore, and Switzerland, the development cost is over $10 million per MW. Compared to small data centers, the CAPEX of hyperscale data centers reduces by up to 20% per MW as the capacity grows.

Vendor Analysis

  • Data Center Infrastructure Service Providers

  • The trend of efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions is gaining traction among the infrastructure providers.

  • Supply chain constraints are increasing the lead time and procurement cost of several infrastructure solutions.

  • Data Center Construction Contractors

  • Data center construction contractors face challenges in terms of a lack of skilled workforce across several markets.

  • Construction contractors have also started focusing on using recycled materials for hyperscale data center development.

  • Data Center Investors

  • Several M&A & Joint Venture initiatives were witnessed in the market to grow hyperscale investments from colocation providers. For instance, GDS Services has partnered with YTL to build data centers in YTL's data center campus in Johor, Malaysia.

  • Global cloud service providers, namely AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are investing in hyperscale data centers that include mixed strategies with a combination of self-built/wholesale colocation across several countries. This will grow the competition for colocation providers investing in the market.

Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Expected Value of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Size in 2027?
2. Which Region Accounted for the Highest Market Share in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market by 2027?
3. What is the Market Size of the Global Hyperscale Data Centers in Terms of Area?
4. Who Are the Prominent Investors in the Hyperscale Data Center Market?
5. What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperscale Data Center Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by It Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Cooling System
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Sustainability Initiative by Hyperscale Operators
7.2 Key Highlights:
7.3 Key Data Center Trends in 2022
7.4 Geographical Segmentation
7.5 Vendor Analysis

8 Introduction
8.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8.1.1 Key

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy
9.2 5G Deployments to Grow Edge Data Centers
9.3 Impact of Ai Adoption on Data Center Infrastructure
9.4 Growth in Rack Power Density
9.5 Increased Use of Innovative Data Center Technologies
9.6 Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure
9.7 Growth in Adoption of High-Capacity Switches

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Market
10.2 Growing Cloud Service Adoptions
10.3 Growing Adoption of Big Data & Iot
10.4 Growth in M&As and Joint Ventures
10.5 Growing Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Growing Carbon Emissions
11.2 Security Challenges for Data Centers
11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals
11.4 Supply Chain Disruptions in the Market
11.5 Location Constraints for Data Centers

12 Market Landscape

13 Infrastructure

14 It Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure

16 Mechanical Infrastructure

17 Cooling Systems

18 Cooling Technique

19 General Construction

20 Geography

21 North America

22 US

23 Canada

24 Latin America

25 Brazil

26 Mexico

27 Rest of Latin America

28 Western Europe

29 Ireland

30 Germany

31 UK

32 Netherlands

33 France

34 Other Western European Countries

35 Nordics

36 Sweden

37 Denmark

38 Norway

39 Finland

40 Central & Eastern Europe (Cee)

41 Russia

42 Poland

43 Middle East

44 Uae

45 Saudi Arabia

46 Other Middle Eastern Countries

47 Africa

48 South Africa

49 Other African Countries

50 Apac

51 China

52 Hong Kong

53 Australia

54 Japan

55 India

56 South Korea

57 Rest of Apac

58 Singapore

59 Other Southeast Asian Countries

60 Competitive Landscape

61 Key It Infrastructure Vendors
61.1 Cisco Systems
61.1.1 Business Overview
61.1.2 Product Offerings
61.2 Dell Technologies
61.2.1 Business Overview
61.2.2 Product Offerings
61.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)
61.3.1 Business Overview
61.3.2 Product Offerings
61.4 Huawei Technologies
61.4.1 Business Overview
61.4.2 Product Offerings
61.4.3 Key News:
61.5 Ibm
61.5.1 Business Overview
61.5.2 Product Offerings
61.6 Inspur
61.6.1 Business Overview
61.6.2 Product Offerings

62 Other Prominent It Infrastructure Vendors
62.1 Arista Networks
62.1.1 Business Overview
62.1.2 Product Offerings
62.2 Atos
62.2.1 Business Overview
62.2.2 Product Offerings
62.3 Broadcom
62.3.1 Business Overview
62.3.2 Product Offerings
62.4 Juniper Networks
62.4.1 Business Overview
62.4.2 Product Offerings
62.5 Lenovo
62.5.1 Business Overview
62.5.2 Product Offerings
62.6 Netapp
62.6.1 Business Overview
62.6.2 Product Offerings
62.7 Extreme Netwoks
62.7.1 Business Overview
62.7.2 Product Offerings
62.8 Fujitsu
62.8.1 Business Overview
62.8.2 Product Offerings
62.9 Hitachi Vantara
62.9.1 Business Overview
62.9.2 Product Offerings
62.10 Inventec
62.10.1 Business Overview
62.10.2 Product Offerings
62.11 Micron Technology
62.11.1 Business Overview
62.11.2 Product Offerings
62.12 Mitac Holdings
62.12.1 Business Overview
62.12.2 Product Offerings
62.13 Nimbus Data
62.13.1 Business Overview
62.13.2 Product Offerings
62.14 Oracle
62.14.1 Business Overview
62.14.2 Product Offerings
62.15 Pivot3
62.15.1 Business Overview
62.15.2 Product Offerings
62.16 Pure Storage
62.16.1 Business Overview
62.16.2 Product Offerings
62.17 Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
62.17.1 Business Overview
62.17.2 Product Offerings
62.18 Seagate Technology
62.18.1 Business Overview
62.18.2 Product Offerings
62.19 Supermicro
62.19.1 Business Overview
62.19.2 Product Offerings
62.20 Synology
62.20.1 Business Overview
62.20.2 Product Offerings
62.21 Toshiba
62.21.1 Business Overview
62.21.2 Product Offerings
62.22 Violin (Storcentric)
62.22.1 Business Overview
62.22.2 Product Offerings
62.23 Western Digital
62.23.1 Business Overview
62.23.2 Product Offerings
62.24 Wistron (Wiwynn)
62.24.1 Business Overview
62.24.2 Product Offerings

63 Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
63.1 Abb
63.1.1 Business Overview
63.1.2 Product Offerings
63.2 Caterpillar
63.2.1 Business Overview
63.2.2 Product Offerings
63.3 Cummins
63.3.1 Business Overview
63.3.2 Product Offerings
63.4 Eaton
63.4.1 Business Overview
63.4.2 Product Offerings
63.5 Legrand
63.5.1 Business Overview
63.5.2 Product Offerings
63.6 Rittal
63.6.1 Business Overview
63.6.2 Product Offerings
63.7 Schneider Electric
63.7.1 Business Overview
63.7.2 Product Offerings
63.7.3 Key News
63.8 Stulz
63.8.1 Business Overview
63.8.2 Product Offerings
63.9 Vertiv
63.9.1 Business Overview
63.9.2 Product Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thyjf3

