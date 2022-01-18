U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Insights on the Industrial Brakes Global Market to 2028 - Stringent Rules and Regulations Related to Industrial Machinery are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Brakes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial brakes market is expected to grow from US$ 1,234.22 million in 2021 to US$ 1,816.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2021 to 2028.

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, technological advancements have led to tremendous surge in industrial production capacities; as a result, manufacturing is on the rise across the world. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), growing economies, labor quality, tax policies, regulatory environments, and transportation and energy prices are the factors that have catalyzed the comeback of this sector. As a result of the expanding manufacturing sector, the dependent markets, including mechanical equipment providers, are also flourishing. With the emergence of new categories of consumers in developing countries, manufacturers across the world are likely to have significant new prospects; further, innovations generate new demands, thus propelling the use of modern equipment and systems in manufacturing units.

When designing equipment systems, it's crucial to think about how the braking system will affect the operation of subsequent machines. Fail-safe brakes assist in shutting off the machines movement quickly in accidents, performance failure, or power failure, among others. Companies are also working on hydraulic release brakes that are spring-loaded braking systems using hydraulic energy to produce adjustable torque. The need for industrial brakes is high in mining winches, overhead cranes, steel rolling systems, and other similar devices. Furthermore, warehousing, medical, steel mills, and food processing industries hold significant potential for the industrial brakes market. Companies are actively working on the spring-applied brakes with high permitted braking energies, high torques, and wear resistance. For instance, Kor-Pak, an OEM and distributor of industrial brakes and clutches, is developing end-to-end braking systems for the mining and manufacturing industries.

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the overall growth rate of global industrial brakes market in 2020 due to decline in the revenue and growth of companies operating in the market, owing to supply and demand disruptions across the value chain. Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during 2020. However, the sudden growth in vaccinations and COIVD-19 safety protocols, the restrictions are getting lifted, which would positively impact the production capabilities of different industries, such as the industrial brakes industry. This growth is expected to normalize the industrial brakes market growth during the forecast period.

A few key companies operating in the industrial brakes market are Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.; Altra Industrial Motion Corp.; AMETEK Inc.; Carlisle Companies Incorporated; Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.; DELLNER BUBENZER; Eaton Corporation plc; ADVICS CO.,LTD.; RINGSPANN GmbH; SIBRE Siegerland Bremsen GmbH; Jiangxi Huawu Brake Co., Ltd.; Emco Precima Engineering Pvt Ltd.; and KTR Systems GmbH. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Industrial Brakes market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Industrial Brakes market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Industrial Brakes Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Industrial Brakes Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth of Global Manufacturing Sector
5.1.2 Stringent Rules and Regulations Related to Industrial Machinery
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Concern Regarding Raw Materials Used in Brake Manufacturing
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Developments in Industrial Braking Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Smart Industrial Brakes
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Industrial Brakes Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Industrial Brakes Market Global Overview
6.2 Industrial Brakes Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Industrial Brakes Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Industrial Brakes Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Mechanically Applied Brakes
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Mechanically Applied Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Hydraulically Applied Brakes
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Hydraulically Applied Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Pneumatically Applied Brakes
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Pneumatically Applied Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Electrically Applied Brakes
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Electrically Applied Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Others: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Industrial Brakes Market - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Industrial Brakes Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Holding Brakes
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Holding Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Dynamic and Emergency Brakes
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Dynamic and Emergency Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Tension Brakes
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Tension Brakes: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Industrial Brakes Market - By Industry Vertical
9.1 Overview
9.2 Industrial Brakes Market, by Industry Vertical (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Manufacturing: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Metal and Mining
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Metal and Mining: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Construction
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Construction: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Power Generation
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Power Generation: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Marine and Shipping
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Marine and Shipping: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: Industrial Brakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Industrial Brakes Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Industrial Brakes Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 South America

12. Industrial Brakes Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 AMETEK Inc.
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Carlisle Companies Incorporated
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 DELLNER BUBENZER
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Eaton Corporation plc
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 ADVICS CO.,LTD.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 RINGSPANN GmbH
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 SIBRE Siegerland Bremsen GmbH
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
13.11 Jiangxi Huawu Brake Co., Ltd.
13.11.1 Key Facts
13.11.2 Business Description
13.11.3 Products and Services
13.11.4 Financial Overview
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11.6 Key Developments
13.12 Emco Precima Engineering Pvt Ltd.
13.12.1 Key Facts
13.12.2 Business Description
13.12.3 Products and Services
13.12.4 Financial Overview
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.12.6 Key Developments
13.13 KTR Systems GmbH
13.13.1 Key Facts
13.13.2 Business Description
13.13.3 Products and Services
13.13.4 Financial Overview
13.13.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5azd97

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


