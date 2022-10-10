U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Insights on the Industrial Hearables Global Market to 2027 - Growing Focus on the Health and Safety of Workers is a Driving Factor

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Industrial Hearables Market

Global Industrial Hearables Market
Global Industrial Hearables Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Hearables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial hearables market reached a value of US$ 260.32 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,598.36 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.32% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Industrial hearables are wearable computing earpieces that assist users in giving voice input and returning audible results. They rely on audio processing techniques for eliminating or amplifying noise, audio masking, directional hearing, and noise cancellation. They are widely used in heavy-duty industries, such as manufacturing, construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, and logistics, wherein noise control is a concern.

Presently, leading manufacturers are offering industrial hearables with in-built optical sensors capable of measuring heart rate and temperature. These hearing aids can be used to detect falls and send warning messages as accidental falls pose a significant health risk to older adults.

Industrial Hearables Market Trends:

In an industrial workplace, workers are usually exposed to potentially damaging noises, which can cause deafness and other hearing problems. This, coupled with the growing focus on the health and safety of workers, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for industrial hearables around the world. The emerging trend of smart industrial workplaces and advancements in manufacturing facilities are also driving the adoption of wearable digital devices for active noise control.

Moreover, the integration of machine learning (ML), microphones, and artificial intelligence (AI) enable communication over larger distances. They also protect hearing in noisy industrial environments while supporting communication between employees, which, in turn, is influencing the market worldwide.

Furthermore, these hearables can be equipped with customizable solutions for voice control and hands-free documentation. In line with this, vendors are introducing smart hearables interconnected via wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular network. Additionally, with the introduction of 5G networks, the reliability of mobile data transmission can be improved, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Eartex Ltd, EERS Global Technologies Inc, Firecom, Fujikon, QuietOn, Sensear Pty Ltd., Setcom Corporation, Silentium, Sonetics Corporation and TechnoFirst.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global industrial hearables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial hearables market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global industrial hearables market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Industrial Hearables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Connectivity Technology

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by End User

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 3M Company
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Eartex Ltd
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 EERS Global Technologies Inc
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Firecom
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Fujikon
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 QuietOn
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Sensear Pty Ltd.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Setcom Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Silentium
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Sonetics Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 TechnoFirst
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag4s6a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


