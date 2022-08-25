U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Insights on the Industrial Lubricants Global Market to 2027 - Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial lubricants are manufactured to protect machines and equipment from wear and tear, reduce downtime, prolong service intervals, and lower maintenance costs. Industrial lubricants are classified into different types and made from base oils and additives.

Opportunities and Trends

  • Rising trend of bio-based industrial lubricants

The different governments worldwide are creating awareness about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the environment. In addition, the government is working closely with environmental agencies and NGOs to lay down stringent emission regulations to reduce the impact of harmful gases on the environment and human health. These regulations create an opportunity for manufacturers to develop eco-friendly industrial lubricants that will fall under all the emission regulations. Bio-based industrial lubricants are manufactured for vegetable oil and synthetic esters. North America and Europe are the largest bio-based lubricant-consuming regions.

Drivers

  • Rapid Industrialization in BRICS nation.

The BRICS nation comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries are of the major emerging economies in the world. The BRICS aims to promote peace, security, development, and cooperation. These countries are also highly growing due to significant markets in terms of demand and consumption. Further, the demand for industrial lubricants is expected to rise in the coming years due to the number of drivers, such as large and relatively young populations, massive investments in physical and digital infrastructure, low-cost labor, and increased income. These countries are highly growing due to significant markets in terms of demand and consumption. Further, demand for industrial lubricants is expected to rise in the coming years due to the number of drivers, such as large and relatively young populations, massive investments in physical and digital infrastructure, low-cost labor, and increased income.

Restraints

Used industrial lubricants are considered a serious pollution problem due to illegal dumping or improper disposal, resulting in groundwater, surface water, and soil contamination. These used lubricants cannot be directly combusted without pre-treatment. They are subjected to environmental restrictions since they may contain toxic and hazardous residues such as metal and metalloid particles. These chlorinated compounds may be released into the atmosphere. Used lubricant should be instead recycled instead of treated as waste. The value of lubricants largely depends on quality which is determined in terms of the amount of contamination by water, solid, or other fluids.

Industrial lubricants can be retreated by various processes such as reprocessing, re-refining, and destruction.

Company & Strategies

  • The competitive scenario in the global industrial lubricants market is currently intensifying. In the industrial lubricant market, the initial capital investment is very high in setting up a manufacturing plant and developing a supply chain network. In addition, there are many well-established players in the industrial lubricants market, and producing industrial lubricants from crude oil and other additives is a very complex process.

  • The industrial lubricants market consists of major global multinational players such as Shell plc (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Castrol (UK), and Total Energies (France) in the industrial lubricants market. The major players focus on innovation, product diversification & entering new markets.

  • The industrial lubricants market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year of 2021. The market is segmented as per Type, End-user, and Geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the Industrial Lubricants industry to enable customers to analyze the market efficiently.

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the Market Size of the Industrial Lubricants Market?
2. What is the Growth Rate of the Industrial Lubricants Market?
3. Who are the Key Players in the Industrial Lubricants Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.3 Macro Factors

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Industrial Lubricants Market - Global Forcast (2022-2027)
8.2 Market Synopsis
8.3 Segment Review

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Trend of Bio-Based Industrial Lubricants
9.2 Increased Use of Renewable Energy
9.3 Automation of Industrial Processes

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Use of High-Performance Lubricants
10.2 Industrialization in Brics Nations

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices
11.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Use & Disposal of Industrial Lubricants

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Industrial Oil
13.4 Process Oil
13.5 Metalworking Fluid
13.6 Grease

14 End-Use
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Manufacturing
14.4 Power Generation
14.5 Metal & Mining
14.6 Construction
14.7 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Product Type
16.4 End-Use
16.5 Key Countries
16.6 US
16.7 Canada

17 Latin America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Product Type
17.4 End-Use
17.5 Key Countries
17.6 Brazil
17.7 Mexico
17.8 Rest of Latin America

18 Middle East & Africa
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Product Type
18.4 End-Use
18.5 Key Countries
18.6 Saudi Arabia
18.7 South Africa
18.8 Uae
18.9 Rest of Middle East & Africa

19 Apac
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Product Type
19.4 End-Use
19.5 Key Countries
19.7 China
19.8 India
19.9 Japan
19.10 Australia
19.11 South Korea
19.12 Rest of Apac

20 Europe
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Product Type
20.4 End-Use
20.5 Key Countries
20.7 Germany
20.8 UK
20.9 France
20.10 Italy
20.11 Spain
20.12 Russia
20.13 Rest of Europe

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview

22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Castrol Limited
22.2 Chevron Corporation
22.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation
22.4 Shell plc
22.5 Totalenergies Se

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Clariant
23.2 Eneos Corporation
23.3 Eni
23.4 Fuchs
23.5 Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd.
23.6 Gulf Oil India Lubricants Ltd.
23.7 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
23.8 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
23.9 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
23.10 Kluber Lubrication
23.11 Lukoil
23.12 Motul
23.13 Morris Lubricants
23.14 Petronas Lubricants International
23.15 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.
23.16 Phillips 66 Company
23.17 Repsol
23.18 Rosneft Lubricants
23.19 Sinopec
23.20 Valvoline Inc.

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Product Type
25.2 End-Use

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu8et3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


